A Lebanon, Pa., man is accused of running over a Gettysburg Borough Police officer’s foot before fleeing at a high speed early Sunday.
Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard was uninjured but his “right boot clearly shows a tire had run over it,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.
Mikael Eckhart, 24, charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and fleeing police, and one summary count each of reckless driving and having an improper muffler, was still at-large Tuesday afternoon, according to a magisterial docket and Gettysburg Borough Police Department.
Hilliard was northbound on Reaser Alley about 12:54 a.m. Sunday when he saw a black Ford Mustang heading east on East Racehorse Alley, according to the affidavit.
Hilliard followed the car, which allegedly had an exhaust system “modified in a manner that greatly amplified the noise emitted,” according to the affidavit.
The car turned south on Little Alley, where Hilliard activated his emergency lights as the car neared York Street (U.S. Route 30), where the driver turned and allegedly “heavily accelerated, squealing their tires as they headed west,” according to the affidavit.
The car allegedly reached speeds “over 60 mph in posted 25 mph zones” before “suddenly” stopping in Lincoln Square, where the driver “revved” the car’s engine and “began to squeal the vehicle’s tires before stalling the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Two men exited the car’s passenger side while the driver “started the vehicle, squealed its tires, and again stalled the vehicle,” Hilliard claimed in the affidavit. One man put his hands up while the other “ran from the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Hilliard left his vehicle and shouted for the driver to shut off the vehicle, but the driver allegedly started the engine, squealed the tires, and stalled the car again, according to the affidavit.
“As I ran up to driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver started the vehicle. With my firearm drawn in my left hand, and my flashlight in my right hand, I again shouted verbal commands for the driver to turn the vehicle off,” Hilliard wrote in the affidavit.
The driver allegedly revved the engine and Hilliard struck the driver side window with his flashlight “as the tires squealed” and “the driver’s side rear tire drove over my right boot as the driver fled the scene,” according to the affidavit.
Hilliard returned to his vehicle and followed the Mustang north on Carlisle Street, where Eckhart allegedly reached a “speed exceeding 80 mph” before turning right onto East Lincoln Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Eckhart allegedly made a wide turn and nearly struck the stationary vehicle of Cumberland Township Police Patrolman Rich Keefer, according to the affidavit.
Hilliard continued to pursue the car as it turned onto Old Harrisburg and then Shealer, where Hilliard “lost sight of the vehicle “prior to Hunterstown,” according to the affidavit.
Pennsylvania State Police “was in pursuit of Eckhart shortly after my pursuit, but he had evaded them as well,” Hilliard wrote in the affidavit.
Using the vehicle’s license plate number, Hilliard was able to access Eckhart’s driver’s license photo, which the officer recognized as the driver he’d seen in the beam of his flashlight on Lincoln Square, according to the affidavit.
Hilliard “was later contacted by one of the occupants of the Mustang who also identified Eckhart as the driver,” according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, Hilliard requests $189.95 in restitution to replace the boots that were placed into evidence.
“A warrant was obtained for Eckhart,” who was “still at large” Tuesday afternoon, according to a release issued by Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny
