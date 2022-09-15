Crossing upgrades planned
The Gettysburg Northern Railway’s Mummasburg Road crossing, just outside Gettysburg going towards Arendtsville, is one of 15 to receive LED lights as part of a $4-million modernization project facilitated by a $1.84-million federal grant. Plans will not be affected by Wednesday’s sale of the railroad’s parent company, according to a spokesperson. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

No employment or service changes are expected for Gettysburg Northern Railway (GET) following the purchase of its parent company, according to a spokesperson for Patriot Rail Company.

After regulatory authorization, Patriot completed its purchase of Denver-based Pioneer Lines from BRX Transportation Holdings Wednesday, according to a Patriot release.

 

