No employment or service changes are expected for Gettysburg Northern Railway (GET) following the purchase of its parent company, according to a spokesperson for Patriot Rail Company.
After regulatory authorization, Patriot completed its purchase of Denver-based Pioneer Lines from BRX Transportation Holdings Wednesday, according to a Patriot release.
Pioneer included GET and 14 other short line railroads across the nation.
GET runs between the CSX tracks at Gettysburg and the Norfolk Southern tracks at Mount Holly Springs, and has transload sites at Gardners, Gettysburg, Aspers and Hunters Run.
“There are not any anticipated changes, including a name change, that will impact the GET. Simply GET’s parent company will change from Pioneer Lines to Patriot Rail Company,” Patriot spokesperson Jamie Caton wrote Wednesday in an email.
“As we integrate Pioneer into our portfolio there will be realignments across the U.S., however, we don’t anticipate any employment changes for the GET,” Caton wrote.
Changes that would affect GET’s customers are “absolutely not” planned, according to Caton.
“The personalized and dedicated service that our customers and partners have come to trust and expect of the GET will remain the cornerstone of our business,” she wrote.
GET’s customers are in the food and manufacturing sectors, according to Caton.
Previously announced plans for GET infrastructure and safety improvements will not be affected and are to get under way next year, according to Caton.
“This includes significant updates to crossings, track, and builds additional capacity for our customers,” she wrote.
“The acquisition advances Patriot Rail’s growth strategy, increasing the Jacksonville, Fla., company’s short line operations from 16 to 31 railroads. Patriot now serves customers with operations in 23 states,” according to the release.
“We are pleased to bring Pioneer Lines railroads into Patriot Rail. Doubling our footprint across the U.S. furthers our commitment to exceed customer expectations as a best-in-class rail partner,” said Patriot Chief Executive Officer John Fenton.
“Patriot Rail’s accelerating growth opens more opportunities for innovative and sustainable freight transport solutions,” said John Ma, Patriot board member and co-head of North America for Igneo Infrastructure Partners, Patriot’s majority investor.
The infrastructure project was announced in May and is funded in part by a $1.84 million from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI).
“The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the railway “will provide 55% of matching funds for a project total of $4,047,000,” according to a Pioneer release issued in May.
The project will include 24 miles of the GET mainline in Adams and Cumberland counties, according to a release issued in May by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
Work is to include upgrading 15 crossings, repairing seven failed or failing culverts, and building a new runaround track, according to Casey’s release.
“The project includes replacing 7,000 ties, 9,600 tons of ballast, and resurfacing of 24 miles of track,” according to a statement by Caton in May, when she served as Pioneer’s vice president for government relations.
The work “will improve safety and train handling, reduce locomotive utilization, improve rail crew efficiency, reduce derailment risk, and position GET to attract additional freight business,” according to Caton.
The effort “will also improve safety on more than 15 crossing warning devices by modernizing the antiquated incandescent grade crossing units with LED lights,” according to Caton.
From south to north, the affected crossings are at Mummasburg, Herrs Ridge, Biglerville, Goldenville, and Rake Factory roads; Hanover and East York streets; Quaker Run and Center Mills roads; two private roads owned by Mott’s; and Aspers North, Pond, Gardners Station, Upper Bermudian, and Peach Glen/Idaville roads.
The runaround is to be built on existing GET right-of-way at its southern end near the interchange with CSX tracks and will allow “a train to literally ‘run around’ another train. This also allows locomotives in the head end position at the front of a train to be repositioned at the other end of the train,” according to Caton.
