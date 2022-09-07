The Soldiers National Cemetery will not see wreaths placed on headstones or a ceremony honoring veterans this year as it has since 2008.

After last year’s dispute with the National Park Service (NPS) over holding the annual event, the National Wreath Project, held by the Sgt. Mac Foundation, will not take place this year at the Soldiers National Cemetery, which is owned by NPS, according to Stan Clark, Adams County veterans’ affairs director.

