The Soldiers National Cemetery will not see wreaths placed on headstones or a ceremony honoring veterans this year as it has since 2008.
After last year’s dispute with the National Park Service (NPS) over holding the annual event, the National Wreath Project, held by the Sgt. Mac Foundation, will not take place this year at the Soldiers National Cemetery, which is owned by NPS, according to Stan Clark, Adams County veterans’ affairs director.
Clark, a member of the Sgt. Mac Foundation Board and the local coordinator for the National Wreath Project, said volunteers will still gather on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Giant in Straban Township to put bows on wreaths before they are taken to Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, Va., on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Last year, NPS Communications Specialist Jason Martz said the event fell “outside of the designated days that special events like this can take place.”
Martz said the superintendent’s compendium, a list of rules the park superintendent follows, states events can only be held on Armed Forces Day, Flag Day, July 1-3, July 4, Aug. 23, National POW-MIA Recognition Day, Dedication Day, Remembrance Day, and Pearl Harbor Day.
Clark alleged NPS Superintendent Steven Sims was not forthright with him.
First, Sims is alleged to have said the event was not being held on “an allowed date” due to the superintendent’s compendium, according to Clark.
Clark alleged Sims said events were looked at on a case-by-case basis when questioning him about other wreath events.
John and Susan McColley have held the annual event in memory of their son, Sgt. Eric McColley, Clark said. The Gettysburg native was killed in February 2006 along with seven fellow Marines and two airmen when two Marine CH-53e helicopters collided off the coast of Djibouti, Africa.
Following weeks of public pushback, NPS changed its mind and granted the permit for the ceremony just days before the event.
Clark credited Congressman John Joyce for his help in ensuring the event happened last year.
“If he hadn’t gotten involved, we wouldn’t have had it,” Clark said.
It was “very hurtful and painful” for the McColley family with having Sims “opposed to paying respects to Eric and others buried in the cemetery,” Clark said.
“It’s very disheartening that he ruined something so meaningful to the community,” Clark said.
There is only one way the National Wreath Project would occur again at the Soldiers National Cemetery, said Clark.
“If they fire Steve Sims, we would come back,” Clark said. “If Teddy Roosevelt was alive today, he would come to Gettysburg and fire Sims on the spot.”
Three alternative locations deemed as “First Amendment Zones” were presented for the ceremony by NPS. Two of which were on Taneytown Road and the other at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial.
While Clark acknowledged the Taneytown Road locations are near the cemetery, he believes holding the ceremony there would take away from its meaning.
Before volunteers placed wreaths at on headstones in Soldiers National Cemetery, a short ceremony honored veterans, including McColley.
“The ceremony is an integral part of the whole program,” Clark said.
The event has sparked reflection, patriotism, and respect in those attending, especially local youth, according to Clark.
At the 2017 ceremony, there were about 150 students at the ceremony, which made up half of the people in attendance, according to Clark.
One “special part” of the event for Clark involved hearing students recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Their young voices echoed through the cemetery.
Clark would remind volunteers to stop and reflect as they place the wreath on a headstone.
The event was prompted after John and Susan McColley went to that Giant store in Straban Township and bought about 100 leftover wreaths in December 2006 and the next day, they took them to the Quantico National Cemetery to place one on their son’s grave and all those surrounding his, according to Clark.
The event grew from there and became an annual tradition in Gettysburg for many years.
Despite no longer holding the event at the Soldiers National Cemetery, volunteers can still give back through the National Wreath Project by helping to out bows on wreaths at Giant in Straban Township on Friday, Dec. 2, and they are welcome to assist in placing 16,000 wreaths at Quantico National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 3, Clark said.
The park service representative claimed they “can’t comment” on denying the program’s continuation at the Gettysburg cemetery.
