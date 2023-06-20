Mount Joy Township supervisors last week added $20,000 to the amount the municipality will provide volunteer fire companies.
The unanimous vote hiked this year’s annual funding, divided among four companies, from $110,000 to $130,000.
The increase, offered voluntarily, exceeds the amount set by a five-year contract now in its final year.
The funds are to be divided according to a complex formula including the population, number of calls, and area of each company’s response zone, with extra dollars for Alpha Fire Company of Littlestown because it provides ambulance service.
The contract amount reflects the 0.25-mill property tax rate collected by some Adams County municipalities to support volunteer fire companies, supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer said. The increase is appropriate in light of rising property valuations, he said. Mount Joy does not collect a property tax, however.
Fire companies with portions of the township in their coverage areas are Alpha, Barlow, Gettysburg, and United Hook and Ladder.
In other fire-related-business, township attorney Susan Smith advised supervisors against imposing a ban on burning in the township, as most other municipalities have done recently.
Saying the township lacks enforcement power, Smith advised supervisors to make an “aspirational” request that residents refrain from burning.
A request is on the township website’s homepage: “Please refrain from burning, including all open burning, either on ground or in a burn barrel, of any combustible material of any sort, including but not limited to leaves, garbage, vegetative matters involved with land clearing or maintenance, is in effect until such time as the red flag warning is lifted.”
Smith claimed Adams County officials could legally impose a countywide ban.
The Department of Environmental Protection lists Adams County in the “drought watch” category.
Also, township Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Shannon Hare said all 10 junkyards in the township passed their inspections, including a check to make sure they had not spread beyond their authorized boundaries. Accordingly, supervisors were unanimous in approving renewal of their licenses.
