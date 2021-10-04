FAMILY — Willow Keefer, center, and her parents, Rich and Sarah, will travel to POTS Care in Texas this month for a week-long stay. American Bikers on a Mission will hold a ride October 17 to help raise money for the trip. Willow is holding her Australian Shepherd puppy, Cooper, who is a service dog in training.
The Fairfield AmVets Post #172, Sons of AmVets Squadron #172, Ladies Auxiliary and the AmVets Home Association recently donated $2500 to 8-year-old Willow Keefer and her family so she can get the care she needs to fight Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Pictured, from left, are: Dave Sharrah, commander Squadron #172; Rich Keefer, Willow’s Father; Willow Keefer; Sarah Keefer, Willow’s Mother; Lisa Stouffer, president Ladies Auxiliary; Tina White, auxilary member; Rich Terry, post commander.
Eight-year-old Willow Keefer’s symptoms began in January. She was riding in the car with her grandparents and “started freaking out” and shaking, said her mother, Sarah Keefer. When they got home, her legs gave out from under her.
Willow began to experience other symptoms, including extreme shivering, weakness in her arms and legs, and problems with her vision and hearing. The Orrtanna family visited a “multitude of doctors,” but getting a diagnosis was difficult.
