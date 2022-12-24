Jubilant elves from the Adams County Sheriff’s office helped Santa Claus with Christmas deliveries a bit early.
Santa’s elves rode about the county, making eight stops to visit some local folks.
These elves topped their Adams County sheriff deputy uniforms with festive holiday gear.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Christmas for Kids provided eight families in need with donations from the community to make their holidays a little brighter.
Some of the items included gift cards, a red bag full of toys donated to each child from Walmart, turkey and other holiday fixings from Weis, ham from Hughes Meats, and pumpkin pies from Boo Bear’s Bakery, according to Adams County Sheriff James Muller.
A total of 21 children who received presents through Christmas for Kids this year, Muller said.
“I want to thank everyone who donated and Walmart for the toys,” Muller said.
This was the third annual event, which grew from helping five families in its inaugural year to eight this year, said Muller.
Compared to most law enforcement agencies, Muller said he believes the sheriff’s office is the one most closely related to the people, since community members vote on the sheriff’s position.
“They put me in office,” Muller said. “It’s important to give back to people not as fortunate as everyone else.”
Last Saturday, deputies made a stop in Hanover to surprise four children with early Christmas presents.
Ashley did not tell her children, who range from 2 to 9 years old, that Christmas was coming early.
Both 9-year-old Savannah and 8-year-old Camden said they were surprised by the special presents they received.
Camden said they had a note from the elves that a surprise was coming from Santa.
“They are still little,” Ashley said. “I wanted them to have the magic of Christmas.”
Ashley said this is the family’s first Christmas on one income, and she was surprised how much food they brought as well.
“I usually just buy what I can,” Ashley said. “To have a whole ham and turkey, that will make several meals for us.”
Ashley said her family appreciates the sheriff’s office for doing Christmas for Kids.
“It will make our Christmas special,” Ashley said. “It made it less stressful for me to have the help.”
Muller also thanked the businesses for their support through Christmas for Kids.
“We wouldn’t be able to do it without their support,” Muller said. “We enjoy doing this and want to keep it going.”
Editor’s note: For privacy, only first names of the family who participated in Christmas for Kids were used.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
