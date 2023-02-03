When folks on the “A Gettysburg Christmas” set found out an area Girl Scout wants to be a cinematographer when she is grown, they stepped up to give her dream a head start.
Holden Erhard, a 14-year-old eighth grade swimmer at Cumberland Valley School District, said it was “amazing” how her trip to the movie set transpired. A circuitous route of communications amongst her Girl Scout Leader Karen Skoczynski, Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing, and Kris Webb, movie assistant and Director Bo Brinkman’s partner, brought the stars into alignment for the teen.
“I don’t know how my Girl Scout leader knew about any of this,” Holden said.
Starting with still photography, Holden’s ambitions have changed as she’s grown.
“My dad had a camera. He gave it to me,” she said.
From there, Holden said she set about learning more.
“I love movies. I figured out how movies are made. It’s appealing to me,” she said.
Honing her skills, learning more about the trade, Holden says she want to go into filming and directing after college.
Watching these aspects on the “A Gettysburg Christmas” movie set was a treat.
“I got to meet Bo and Barry (Strickland, photography director). I mostly watched from the sidelines … watching Bo direct,” she said.
While her dreams are several years in the future, Holden meanwhile is working on a film to earn a Scout badge.
“It’s a personal thing. I’m making a five-minute short film,” she said.
Upon its completion, Holden will earn the Digital Movie Making Girl Scout badge.
“I’ll learn more for now and figure out more about film,” she said.
Despite her love of film, she doesn’t plan to give up spending time in a pool. In addition to being on the swim team, Holden is also a water polo player.
“I plan to play water polo in college, then go to film school afterwards,” she said.
Holden is the middle child of Shaye and David Erhard. She has an older sister and younger brother, and a “super mutt” named Lily.
“Oh yeah, and two cats, but I’m more of a dog person,” she said.
Filming of “A Gettysburg Christmas” continued at the farm house Thursday, and is expected to conclude Friday, Feb. 3. The actors and crew will return to the respective homes. The various movie scenes will be put together in proper order in Los Angeles, before the premiere at the Majestic Theater near year’s end.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
