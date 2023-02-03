movie

Bo Brinkman, director and scriptwriter of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” welcomes Holden Erhard, an area student to the movie set. Holden hopes to enjoy a career in cinematography when she is grown. (Submitted Photo)

When folks on the “A Gettysburg Christmas” set found out an area Girl Scout wants to be a cinematographer when she is grown, they stepped up to give her dream a head start.

Holden Erhard, a 14-year-old eighth grade swimmer at Cumberland Valley School District, said it was “amazing” how her trip to the movie set transpired. A circuitous route of communications amongst her Girl Scout Leader Karen Skoczynski, Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing, and Kris Webb, movie assistant and Director Bo Brinkman’s partner, brought the stars into alignment for the teen.

