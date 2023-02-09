A jury found a New Oxford woman guilty of endangering the welfare of her baby daughter, who nearly died last June due to a fentanyl overdose, according to Adams County Asst. District Attorney Kyle Reuter.

Jurors deliberated for about 2.5 hours Wednesday before finding Cortney Myers guilty of a felony count, upgraded from a misdemeanor because the child was at risk of death and was under 6 years of age, Reuter said.

 

