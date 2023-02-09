A jury found a New Oxford woman guilty of endangering the welfare of her baby daughter, who nearly died last June due to a fentanyl overdose, according to Adams County Asst. District Attorney Kyle Reuter.
Jurors deliberated for about 2.5 hours Wednesday before finding Cortney Myers guilty of a felony count, upgraded from a misdemeanor because the child was at risk of death and was under 6 years of age, Reuter said.
“It was a very exhausting trial emotionally,” he said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner is scheduled to sentence Myers April 17, Reuter said.
The child, then 8 months old, was transported by helicopter June 3 to Hershey Medical Center, according to the affidavit filed by Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Detective Darryl Keller at the time.
The chief of pediatric emergency medicine at Hershey, Dr. Kathryn McCans, testified the child would have died if the opioid antidote Narcan had not been administered at the hospital, Reuter said.
Records from the medical center indicated the baby “went into cardiac arrest from a fentanyl overdose,” according to the affidavit.
About 10:08 a.m. June 3, EARP Officer Timothy Mulder was dispatched to 121 Kohler Mill Road after authorities received a call for an 8-month-old with breathing difficulties, according to the affidavit.
When Mulder arrived, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel were “tending to the infant that was in cardiac arrest in the back of the ambulance,” according to the affidavit.
Paramedic William Kuntz testified the child’s heart-rate “flat-lined,” Reuter said.
Myers, 32, was held in Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, since June, Reuter said.
Exactly how the child was exposed to fentanyl was not part of the case because the state was required only to prove it happened while the child was in Myers’ care, Reuter said.
