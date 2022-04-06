St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School is hosting a priest and seminarian vs. student basketball game on April 8 for exclusive trophies made in-house with the school’s 3-D printer.
“Our purpose of doing this was not to just bring our school community together but our whole community,” said Michelle Kidder, director of advancement at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School.
The God Squad, made up of 10 priests and seminarians, will go up against approximately 12-13 eighth-grade students known as “8th Grade Alley-Oops” for the first-ever Crusader Cup at the Conewago Campus, 55 Basilica Drive, Hanover. Game time is 5:30-8 p.m.
The school thought having a team of just eighth graders would be a great way to unite the class before the students head off to high school, Kidder said.
The idea for the event came from Rev. Richard Lyons., she said.
“It will shine a light on the fun side of our priests, which will be nice to see,” Kidder said.
The event has something for everyone, according to Kidder, who noted there will be activities before the game and during half-time.
There will be “family-friendly tailgating” before the game, allowing families and community members to set up chairs and come together, Kidder said. Food Adventures food truck will be available from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
One of the school’s families has a band called Danker Zone which will perform two songs at half-time. Half-time will also include a performance from the St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School cheerleaders and a foul shot contest.
The winners will receive trophies designed using the school’s new 3-D printer.
“Our school is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) school and we recently got a 3-D printer and wanted to showcase that and what we can do with it,” Kidder said.
St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, which provides a Catholic education for students who lead and serve their communities by “doing small things with great love,” offers hands-on learning opportunities through its STEM program and service projects, said Kidder.
Admission to the basketball game is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
