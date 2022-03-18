Gettysburg’s Lincoln Square will have to do without Lincoln for a few weeks.
Life-sized statues depicting President Abraham Lincoln and a 20th-century man were removed from in front of the Davis Wills House on the square’s southeast quadrant Thursday for restoration.
The artwork, titled “The Return Visit,” is to return in about two months after being blasted to bare bronze, repainted, and reconstructed as needed “to return it to is original appearance,” Lincoln Fellowship Vice-president Ken Kime Sr. said.
The fellowship commissioned the statue in 1991 and placed it outside the David Wills House, where Lincoln stayed the night before delivering his Gettysburg Address on Nov. 19, 1863. The Lincoln figure uses his top hat to gesture toward the house as the modern man holds a copy of the address.
The restoration is to be done by the studio of the artist who created the statues, J. Seward Johnson Jr. Technicians from Seward Johnson Atelier in Hamilton, N.J., sawed through pins securing the figures’ feet and used a small crane to hoist them onto a flatbed truck.
The studio repainted the statue about 10 years ago, but continual maintenance is required for what may be the most-visited, most-photographed statue among the many surrounding Gettysburg, Kime said.
“It’s not fenced in, so people can actually touch the statue,” and because it is on the heavily traveled square, “it gets all the contamination from diesel exhaust” and other “grit,” Kime said.
Kime, who washes the statue each May or June with the help of the Gettysburg Fire Department, estimated the Lincoln figure weighs 700 pounds, while the modern figure is about 300 pounds lighter. Many local people call the latter, clad in a bulky sweater, corduroy pants, and white sneakers, “Perry Como,” referring to the 1950’s crooner.
As work proceeded Thursday, Kime pointed to the sweater and Lincoln’s shirt. Both are supposed to be white but have become dingy over the years.
Such conditions convinced the fellowship “it was time” for a total overhaul, so despite the price tag of more than $22,000, “we bit the bullet, and we’re going to do it,” Kime said.
Fellowship members donated during a “Save our Statue” campaign last fall, according to a fellowship news release. Funding also came from the fellowship’s continuing statue maintenance fund and from the Adams County Community Foundation’s annual Giving Spree, according to the release. A repainting completed by the same studio about 10 years ago cost approximately $7,000, Kime said.
By bringing past and present together, the statue sums up the Lincoln Fellowship’s mission of “connecting people with history” and with the values of the Gettysburg Address, fellowship President Stephen Herr said.
“It’s exciting to see folks stop by and take pictures with it,” he said.
The technicians at work Thursday were Michael Benevenia and Adrian Morante. The former said synthetic abrasives will be used when paint is blasted from the statues.
Benevenia said he would probably be involved in any metalworking needed for the project, and Morante would likely take part in painting.
As work continued on the square, Kime and others noticed a bronze plaque bearing the statue’s title had been pried from the pavement and stolen at some point.
Many passers-by asked Kime and others standing near the statue what was happening and expressed relief when they learned the statue was not being removed permanently.
Kime thanked borough officials for their assistance Thursday and during the annual washings of the statue.
In addition to maintaining the statue, the nonprofit fellowship supports programs honoring Lincoln’s legacy and cosponsors Dedication Day observances each Nov. 19, at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, where Lincoln delivered the address.
Information about the fellowship and how to support its work is at www.LincolnFellowship.org.
