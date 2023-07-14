The Gettysburg Borough Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) Wednesday delayed a decision on four buildings proposed at the Gettysburg Station site, between Carlisle and Stratton streets adjoining the Racehorse Alley parking garage.
One of the planned structures is seven stories tall, comprised of apartments and commercial establishments. The board is considering a special exception and two variances requested to allow the planned construction.
A vote is expected during the board’s July 26 meeting at 7 p.m. in the borough hall, 59 E. High St., board Chair Rodger Goodacre said.
The requests concern height and other dimensional requirements for buildings that would include 186 apartments, plus restaurant and retail spaces, and a new Gettysburg Transit Center, which would replace the existing center on Carlisle Street. Developer Timothy Harrison of Staten Island, N.Y., said there would be no cost to the local rabbittransit bus system. The new building would include public restrooms.
The issues under consideration by the zoning board include a height of 72 feet for the tallest building, plus up to 12 additional feet for rooftop mechanical equipment such as ventilation units. The proposal also includes two 48-foot-tall buildings, one fronting on Carlisle Street and the other on Stratton Street. The taller building would stand between them.
If the ZHB grants the requests, other regulatory steps still remain. The borough planning commission would have final authority over a land development plan if the project reaches that stage. The borough council, with input from the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), would have authority over the final appearance of buildings.
No tax break
The borough, Adams County, and Gettysburg Area School District passed property tax breaks as part of local officials’ long history of seeking development of the vacant 2.4-acre site. But, the current plan would not qualify for the tax breaks because it does not meet the required minimum of 50 percent commercial space, Borough Manager Charles Gable claimed Wednesday.
After concluding the public hearing Wednesday, zoning board members retired from the meeting room for about one hour for non-public discussion. Further non-public discussions were planned beginning Thursday, Goodacre said.
Additional research by ZHB’s solicitor, Matthew Teeter, is needed because “the board very much wants to get it right legally,” Goodacre said. With member John Butterfield objecting, the ZHB decided the developer and other parties can, if they wish, submit legal memoranda or proposed findings of fact by next Wednesday.
The zoning board is not a legislative body and must “apply the ordinance as written” and base its decision solely on properly presented evidence, Teeter said.
The board has no investigative function, so it cannot conduct its own investigations, he said.
As is normal procedure, the zoning hearing board received recommendations from the planning commission and HARB, both of which took no exception to the current requests.
Public raises issues
The hearing began last month, when the plan was presented and five nearby property owners were allowed to present evidence and cross-examine witnesses, which two did Wednesday as the hearing continued before an audience of about 50.
Borough resident Brian Hodges, owner of the Brafferton Inn on York Street, claimed it is “absurd” to say increased traffic will not affect public health and safety, which the ordinance says must be protected, and there is no evidence proving the developer is facing a hardship as is required. He referred to wide-ranging traffic concerns described in the Central Adams County Joint Comprehensive Plan.
The developer’s attorney, Kurt Williams, objected on grounds that Hodges had not provided copies in advance of his seven-page statement, that Hodges is a layman rather than a traffic engineer, any traffic studies in the comprehensive plan are years old and were not completed in connection with Gettysburg Station, and whatever engineers may have been consulted in the comprehensive plan were not present to be cross-examined.
“Let him say what he needs to say and weigh it for what it’s worth,” board member Michael Birkner countered.
Hodges called Harrison as a witness. Under questioning, Harrison said he had conducted no traffic studies, and has had discussions about obtaining a neighboring property.
Birkner said he is “disappointed” the borough did not request a traffic study, and that more traffic is obviously to be expected from more apartments, but there may not be specific evidence that the current plan is “the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
Another party, Linda Atiyeh, owner of several downtown businesses, pointed to a legal case she claimed led to the cancellation of an apartment project in York County on grounds of effects on public health and safety.
Atiyeh also questioned Harrison. He said the project has received some conditional grant funding not specifically tied to the transit center. Williams said grants are irrelevant to the requests before the ZHB. Teeter and Goodacre agreed.
Others rose from the audience when Goodacre opened a public comment period.
‘Check the evidence’
Borough council President Wesley Heyser said he was on the council when ordinances were changed to provide height and parking relief for the Gettysburg Station site after extensive debate at many meetings.
That was the appropriate time and venue for public input on the ordinance’s requirements, he said.
“We did not know Mr. Harrison at that time” and the current proposal “fits well within the parameters” of the changes the council approved, Heyser said.
The borough planning commission’s chair, Charles Strauss, said the planners, who included opponents of the 2018 change including himself, studied Harrison’s requests carefully, and “it appeared that the application met the conditions.” He said the commission and HARB stated they took no exception to the requests, but trusted the zoning hearing board to “check the evidence.”
Resident Lois Starkey said she did not believe the developer had “made a good argument to completely change the character of our community” and “we don’t need to rush into this.” Atiyeh also asked the ZHB to slow the process.
Compliance claimed
“We are merely following the ordinance as it has been written,” Williams said.
For the site, the ordinance allows varying amounts of additional height beyond 48 feet for each of several conditions developers may choose to meet.
The requested special exception would claim such additional height to reach the maximum of 72 feet plus rooftop equipment based on meeting conditions include relocating the transit center, extending the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail across the property, and including a portion of parking within a building’s footprint.
One of the variances concerns a “step-back” requirement under which portions of buildings above 48 feet would have to be placed 30 feet inward from the building’s façade to help mitigate effects on neighbors, such as shadows. The proposal would move the entirety of the tallest building back 30 feet, resulting in a 35-foot distance between the building and the property line compared to the minimum of five feet. That variance constitutes an improvement over the ordinance in terms of maximizing sunlight and open space, Williams said.
The other variance would allow the new transit center to be less than the required 25 feet tall. Williams said the existing one is already below that height, and the new one would be only six inches shorter than the existing one. He said the proposal would include a turnaround space for buses, and operational decisions about matters like idling buses would be up to rabbittransit as they are now.
The ZHB holds sway over only a very small part of the project, with other boards in charge of later steps, Williams said. “This is not the end of the story. This is merely the beginning,” he said.
Birkner said he was “uncomfortable” with making a ruling without more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.