The Gettysburg Borough Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) Wednesday delayed a decision on four buildings proposed at the Gettysburg Station site, between Carlisle and Stratton streets adjoining the Racehorse Alley parking garage.

One of the planned structures is seven stories tall, comprised of apartments and commercial establishments. The board is considering a special exception and two variances requested to allow the planned construction.

 

