One firefighter was injured at an overnight fire that spread through an unoccupied building at 202 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
The firefighter was evaluated by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel and transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital “as a precaution for minor injuries,” according to a Gettysburg Fire Department release.
Dozens of firefighters from local counties and Maryland responded when dispatched minutes before midnight Monday to the northwest corner of Carlisle and Water streets.
“The fire was extensive, with fire throughout the building on all floors. Firefighters began with an exterior operation, then transitioned to an interior attack,” with the blaze deemed under control at 2:59 a.m., according to the release.
“Estimated damage and property loss is unknown at this time,” according to the release.
“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental,” according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper and Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Wolfe.
The building, owned by Well Adjusted LLC, is routinely rented to college students. It was not inhabited at the time of the fire.
The area north of Lincoln Square “was filled with smoke” as firefighters arrived, according to a post on the Fairfield Fire & EMS Facebook page.
The call initially went out as a commercial fire alarm, but was quickly changed to a working structure fire, according to emergency radio chatter.
Personnel remained on scene until 5 a.m. “for overhaul to ensure there were no hot spots or hidden fire remaining and cleanup,” according to the release.
“Over 75 volunteer firefighters and fire personnel assisted in this incident, including Gettysburg Fire Department, Fairfield Community Fire Company, Cashtown Community Fire Department, Arendtsville Community Fire Company, Biglerville Hose & Truck Company, Bendersville Community Fire Company, York Springs Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company Littlestown, Barlow Volunteer Fire Department, Greenmount Community Fire Company, Heidlersburg Fire Company, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, United Hook & Ladder Company, Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, Vigilant Hose Company Emmitsburg, Hanover Area Fire & Rescue, Adams Regional EMS, and Lifeteam EMS,” according to the release.
