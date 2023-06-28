fire
Fire pours out the windows of 202 Carlisle Street, in Gettysburg, in the early morning hours Tuesday. Emergency officials on scene said the building was not inhabited at the time the blaze originated. (D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times)

One firefighter was injured at an overnight fire that spread through an unoccupied building at 202 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

The firefighter was evaluated by emergency medical services (EMS) personnel and transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital “as a precaution for minor injuries,” according to a Gettysburg Fire Department release.

 

