The Wawa convenience store and fuel station chain requested a meeting with Mount Joy Township officials.
Wawa initiated contact in the past several days concerning the current Sunoco station at Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) and U.S. Route 15, township supervisors Chair Bernie Mazer said Thursday.
Nothing has been decided.
The chain is “testing the waters,” said Susan Smith, the supervisors’ attorney.
Wawa requested an “exploratory” meeting with township staff members to learn about zoning and other aspects of the land development process, Mazer said after a regular meeting of the board of supervisors.
Supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize a meeting of Wawa representatives with Smith, township engineer, Erik Vranich, and Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Shannon Hare.
The suprevisors’ approval was conditional on Wawa reimbursing the township for costs related to the meeting.
The location, between Route 15 and Highland Avenue Road, appears to have the proper zoning for such a project, Mazer said.
Wawa issued a news release in June last year announcing “plans to spread its wings further and expand its footprint in Central Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River. Wawa is currently in Berks and Lancaster Counties with 17 stores serving those communities for more than two decades.”
“Current plans are for Wawa to double its store count over the next 3 to 5 years with its first store as early as 2024, with the potential for up to 40 additional stores in Central Pennsylvania communities,” according to the release.
