The Conewago Valley School District Board voted Monday night on a proposed 2022-23 budget that would raise property owners’ real estate taxes by 4.6 percent.
If the $72,220,492 balanced budget is adopted at the June board meeting, tax bills will increase by $65.32 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Following a presentation of the budget by district Business Manager Lori Duncan, board President Edward Groft described it as a “bare bones budget” that enables the schools “to do what we can for our students.
Groft praised Duncan, who he said, “strives every day” to contain expenses and preserve the district’s assets.
The alternative to raising taxes would be to dip into the district’s fund balance reserves of $7.8 million, but that would risk the schools’ future, Groft said.
The board and administration must ask “what can we do to ensure we’ll be here in five and 10 years, especially with our growing community,” Groft said.
In her presentation, Duncan provided details on revenue sources and how the money is spent to educate the district’s 3,710 students.
Describing education as “labor intensive,” Duncan showed that 67 percent of the budget goes to employee salaries and benefits.
The proposed 2022-23 budget includes a total increase of 3.8 percent in employee salaries.
Duncan also noted significant expenditures are “mandated costs we have to deal with” which are beyond the district’s control. The largest item in that regard is paying $2.8 million for the 183 district students who choose to attend cyber charter schools.
On the income side, if the 14.8525-mill rate increase is adopted, $44,603,139 will be generated by local taxpayers.
“The state underfunds our schools” based on an outdated student count of 2,800 versus the actual current 3,710, said Groft.
“When we talk with senators and representatives about this, they say the districts that are overfunded aren’t about to give it up,” he said.
Duncan noted that federal revenues will decline significantly compared to the past two years, during which school districts received COVID-relief stimulus funds.
In other business at the hour-long meeting, the school board:
· Received reports from the principals, special education and athletic staff on recent events, student recognitions, and end-of-year events, including graduation on May 26.
· Heard Superintendent Sharon Perry’s praise for students, teachers, staff and the community’s support during a challenging year, and her excitement at the coming of a new assistant superintendent, Robert Walker, in June.
· Expressed appreciation to a volunteer negotiating team that assisted the board and administration in collective bargaining to reach a three-year agreement.
· Re-elected board member Luke Crabill as treasurer for the coming year.
The next regular meeting, at which final adoption of the budget must occur, will be on June 13, at 7 p.m. in the school board room. Meetings are also livestreamed, and recordings are available on the district website, www.conewago.k12.pa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.