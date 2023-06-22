A proposal for four new buildings in downtown Gettysburg, one of them seven stories high, took an initial step forward Monday on a long path toward possible approval.
Three buildings on the vacant Gettysburg Station site immediately north of the Racehorse Alley parking garage, would include nearly 190 apartments plus restaurant and retail areas totaling nearly 15,000 square feet. The apartments would not be offered under “affordable housing” regulations, but would be leased at the “market rate,” developer Timothy Harrison said.
The proposal includes two 48-foot-tall buildings, one fronting on Carlisle Street and the other on Stratton Street. The taller building would stand between them, covering what is now Foth Alley, which runs east-west. Strickhouser Alley, which runs north-south, would be incorporated into the development’s layout.
A fourth building on a now-vacant site east of Stratton, adjoining railroad tracks and a private home, would replace the existing Gettysburg Transit Center on Carlisle, which would be demolished. The new building would include public restrooms, as does the transit center.
After extensive discussion, borough planning commission members reached a consensus to recommend the borough zoning hearing board (ZHB) approve three technical requests, all concerning building heights. The ZHB is to consider the requests, including a special exception and two variances, at 7 p.m. June 28 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Next steps include recommendations by the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), which was to consider the technical requests Wednesday evening and is to consider design elements July 19.
Once a specific land development plan is filed, it would be subject to approval by the planning commission after recommendations from HARB and the borough council.
Harrison, of Staten Island, N.Y., and his team presented the proposal to the planning commission. He purchased the 2.4-acre site just north of the Racehorse Alley parking garage for $1 million in July 2021, after redevelopment plans by others extending back to 2001 did not bear fruit. The borough, Adams County, and the Gettysburg Area School District approved property tax breaks for the site.
Also, Harrison said he entered into a sales contract with the transit center’s owner, the Susquehanna Regional Transit Authority, which operates the local rabbittransit bus system.
For the site’s Residential/Office Redevelopment (ROR) zoning, the borough council voted 4-3 in December 2018 to adopt a maximum building height of 72 feet plus 12 additional feet for rooftop ventilation units and the like. The decision followed months of controversy including public input at many meetings.
The ROR district’s rules allow varying amounts of additional height beyond 48 feet for each of several conditions developers may choose to meet.
The requested special exception would claim such additional height to reach the maximum of 72 feet plus rooftop equipment, project attorney Kurt Williams of the Salzmann Hughes firm said. The qualifying conditions include relocating the transit center. extending the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail across the property, and including some parking within a building’s footprint, he said.
The proposal would include 195 parking spaces, compared to the 129 required by the borough, of which 95 would be “covered” by and entered through the building fronting on Stratton, said project engineer Alex Tweedie of Landcore Engineering Consultants.
One of the variances concerns a “step-back” requirement under which portions of buildings above 48 feet would have to be placed 30 feet inward from the building’s façade to help mitigate effects on neighbors, such as shadows. The proposal would move the entirety of the tallest building back 30 feet, resulting in a 35-foot distance between the building and the property line versus the minimum of five feet, Tweedie said. The additional ground area would “remain as green space,” he said.
“I’m surprised you were able to provide so much open space” in the design as a whole, planning commission member John Rice said.
Commission member Sarah Kipp said she is not a supporter of the 72-foot maximum height, but appreciates the proposal’s efforts to “reduce the impact to adjoining properties.”
The other variance would allow the replacement transit center to be less than the required minimum of 24 feet high. The relocation would be “cost-free” to the transit authority, which desires a building smaller than the current one, Harrison said. He said he owns the site east of Stratton. He said he planned to meet with the transit authority regarding specifics of building design. He said he also planned to meet with neighboring South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) about the possibility of his upgrading its parking lot to include a bus turn-around area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.