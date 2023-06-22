Gettysburg Station Project
Buy Now

FILE — The site of the Gettysburg Station Project, 108 Stratton St., as seen from the top deck of the Gettysburg Parking Garage.

A proposal for four new buildings in downtown Gettysburg, one of them seven stories high, took an initial step forward Monday on a long path toward possible approval.

Three buildings on the vacant Gettysburg Station site immediately north of the Racehorse Alley parking garage, would include nearly 190 apartments plus restaurant and retail areas totaling nearly 15,000 square feet. The apartments would not be offered under “affordable housing” regulations, but would be leased at the “market rate,” developer Timothy Harrison said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.