Chairs

After nearly half a century, juror seating and chairs for attorney tables and staff use in two Adams County Courtrooms are being replaced. (Submitted Photo)

There were no objections Wednesday to replacing the carrot-orange jury and staff chairs that date back to the mid-1970s in two Adams County courtrooms.

After nearly 50 years, the retro seats are expected to be replaced by the end of October, according to Don Fennimore, district court administrator.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.