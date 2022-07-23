There were no objections Wednesday to replacing the carrot-orange jury and staff chairs that date back to the mid-1970s in two Adams County courtrooms.
After nearly 50 years, the retro seats are expected to be replaced by the end of October, according to Don Fennimore, district court administrator.
On Wednesday, Adams County commissioners unanimously approved two proposals for purchase and installation of new juror chairs, in addition to chairs for court staff for the two courtrooms on the fourth floor of the Adams County Courthouse.
The quotes from Tanner Furniture of Harrisburg are a total cost of $38,785, which includes 14 juror seats and seven seats for attorney tables and staff use for each courtroom, Fennimore said.
This project does not include gallery benches for the public, the judge’s bench, the court reporter’s chair, the witness chair, and the benches for incarcerated defendants, according to Fennimore.
During the pandemic, court officials learned they could not successfully socially distance jurors in the jury box and subsequently took note of the condition of courtroom seating when studying the space, Fennimore said.
“These are cushioned-based fabric-covered chairs and given their age, their condition and their appearance, it was decided we should look into replacing them with seating that would have more neutral color tones, have padding that is more comfortable and certainly, cleaner fabric,” Fennimore said.
The other seating for attorney tables and staff use are also the same age, noting they will be replaced for consistency in both courtrooms, he said.
Adams County has 10 trial terms in a year with nine of them lasting two weeks and the final term going for one week, according to the county website.
Jury selection is typically finished on the first day any prospective juror is set to appear, the website reads.
Jurors may have completed their obligation if they were not selected to serve, but those who are chosen “could serve up to three different trials during the trial term period,” according to the website.
The court does try “to limit a juror’s service to no more than five days during the two-week term,” the website reads.
“Providing any amount of improved comfort for jurors is a consideration we strive for, given the demand placed upon our citizenry to serve the court and the community in this role,” Fennimore said. “A juror who has to sit in one space for an extended period will surely appreciate a more comfortable seat.”
In other business, commissioners also approved a professional services agreement with Worley & Worley LLP of York Springs appointing Daniel D. Worley, esquire, of the firm, to represent all guardian ad litem legal services for the Adams County Children and Youth Services Department at an annual rate of $58,800 per annum with “said compensation contingent upon court approval of said representation,” according to the meeting agenda.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel also signed a $12,628 quote with New Jersey-based Kyocera Document Solutions America Inc., for renewal of the county’s annual DocStar maintenance agreement, which starts Sept. 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2023. DocStar is a document management system used by many county departments, according to the meeting agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.