A new public library in Gettysburg is years away, but a vision of the facility is beginning to coalesce.
The Adams County Library System (ACLS) and United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) this week announced a sale agreement for a nearly 4.5-acre site, where a new building will replace the current facility at Baltimore and High streets downtown.
“We’re very excited” about finding a location after six years of searching, ACLS Executive Director Laura Goss said.
“It’s still in the borough and it’s still walkable” and would provide ample parking and outdoor programming space, neither of which is available at the current site, Goss said.
The new site is in the seminary campus’s southwest corner, between Fairfield Road and Springs Avenue, immediately south of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, about three-quarters of a mile west of the current library building.
Three buildings now standing on the new site would be demolished, Goss said.
The seminary will continue to use the buildings, known as Aberly, Heiges, and Stuempfle halls, through June 30, 2024, while renovating neighboring Baughman Hall, according to a release. The latter is expected to meet the seminary’s ongoing housing needs and was formerly leased by Gettysburg College, according to the release.
Ground-breaking is probably three to five years away as fundraising and design work progress, Goss said.
“We’re still so close to the beginning of this process,” she said.
Consideration of architectural styling may begin early next year, but the new structure will have only one floor, Goss said. Such space can be allocated more efficiently and will make it easier for parents to keep an eye on children, she said.
The new facility would also include more spaces for programming, perhaps such as an art area with running water, and increased conference room space for public use, Goss said.
Outdoor space would facilitate programming such as a garden where children could grow vegetables and a “story walk” like the one that opened recently in the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park, she said. On the trail, book pages are posted in English and Spanish along with “mini-activities” such as instructions to hop all the way to the next location, she said.
A fundraising campaign is in the planning stages. A first step will be a feasibility study later this year to clarify “what we’d like to have in a 21st-century library that will be flexible enough to keep us going” for many years, Goss said.
The study is also to include focus groups to help identify the community’s needs, she said. Another of the study’s goals is to determine the library’s fundraising capacity. Grant opportunities are being researched, and naming opportunities will be available to significant donors, Goss said.
The HBM Architects of Cleveland, Ohio, a specialist in library projects, was chosen from among 19 applicants from numerous states. ACLS officials visited the medical library at Penn State in Hershey, which HBM re-designed.
“The flow of that building was amazing,” Goss said.
Library officials are to meet with the architects again after the property purchase is settled, probably in January or February, she said.
The current location, built in 1914 as a post office, “does not meet the needs of today.,” Goss said. For example, thick walls interfere with Wi-fi digital connectivity.
“It was quite a good library building when we first moved in” more than 30 years ago, “but it’s just not suitable anymore,” she said.
Despite appropriate maintenance, the building’s infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life. For example, “our boiler is on its last legs,” and energy costs are high to heat and cool the structure, Goss said.
“It’s just not cost-effective to try and renovate this building,” in part because any significant renovation to the three-story building would require changes to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, such as a new elevator, she said.
Renovation would likely cost as much as new construction, but would not solve any of the other issues, Goss said.
The current building includes about 16,000 square feet of floor space, of which some 12,000 square feet are available for public use, she said. Other spaces house administrative and operational functions for the library system as a whole.
The new building would probably offer between 20,000 and 25,000 square feet, of which at least 15,000 for public use, Goss said.
The new structure would be inside the Borough of Gettysburg, but neighboring green space would be in Cumberland Township, she said.
“We’re hoping to leave as much green space as possible,” Goss said. To that end, library officials plan to discuss use of some existing parking at the seminary.
As for the current building, “we hope to sell it.”
“Someone out there will figure out” the best way to re-use the present site, Goss said. Architects who visited during the hiring process suggested everything from business offices to luxury condominiums in the facility, which includes tall columns outside and ornate stonework and other fine architectural details inside, she said.
The new site’s proximity to the YWCA creates the possibility of shared programming. Involving children from the YWCA’s daycare center could be an example, Goss said. Also, the local rabbittransit bus system already stops there, she said.
The new location could create a “one-stop” opportunity to visit the YWCA and the library, Goss said.
“You could build your brain and your body,” she said.
