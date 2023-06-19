library

FILE — The prospective site of a new Adams County Library System location is near the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. It is currently owned by The United Lutheran Seminary. The seminary and library have agreed on sale terms.

A new public library in Gettysburg is years away, but a vision of the facility is beginning to coalesce.

The Adams County Library System (ACLS) and United Lutheran Seminary (ULS) this week announced a sale agreement for a nearly 4.5-acre site, where a new building will replace the current facility at Baltimore and High streets downtown.

 

