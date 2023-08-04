Two current Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees, who face two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children, are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to county officials.
On Tuesday, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced two current and one former ACCYS employees are accused of failing in their duty of care to 15-month-old Iris who died May 31, 2020.
Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, and Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, were charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, a first-degree felony, said Sinnett.
Adams County commissioners approved Murphy’s separation from employment effective July 14 at their July 12 meeting. “Pending the outcome of criminal proceedings,” Kiessling and DePasqua “have been placed on administrative leave,” according to a county press release issued Tuesday.
Kiessling, who started at the county on Oct. 17, 2016, and DePasqua, with a date of hire on Aug. 4, 2003, will be paid during their leave pending an internal investigation, county officials said Thursday. Kiessling’s salary is $61,900, while DePasqua makes $82,080, according to officials.
County officials did not disclose if they are hiring additional ACCYS staff in their absence and claim there will be “no budget impact.”
When asked about the general steps in an internal investigation, how long the process can take, and the potential outcomes of such an investigation, county officials declined to answer.
“The county’s internal investigation into employee conduct is protected and confidential, both the process and the results,” Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said.
A statewide grand jury conducted an investigation based on allegations that ACCYS employees “violated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code when they minimized and ignored multiple concerns” expressed by foster parents and various service providers about the victim’s mother and her ability to safely care for her children, Sinnett said.
The investigating grand jury found the three defendants were allegedly “directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended they face the endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
“We ask the public to keep in mind that these staff members are entitled to a presumption of innocence and that a grand jury does not necessarily see exculpatory evidence or hear the other side of the story during its deliberations,” said Mudd.
County officials indicated they respect “the judicial process and will withhold judgement until all of the facts have been developed in open court, and both sides have been heard,” according to the county release.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing the death of her daughter, Iris, after allegedly telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly” on May 29, 2020, according to a state police news release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder of the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison, according to a criminal docket.
Born at 27 weeks, Iris had “the presence of cocaine, opiates, and THC in her system,” which resulted in a general protective services referral, according to the presentment. ACCYS started an investigation, obtaining “emergency protective custody” of Iris on Feb. 12, 2019, the presentment reads.
After Ellis failed to follow a separate safety plan for her other daughter, ACCYS took over “legal and physical custody of the children on February 28, 2019,” according to the presentment.
The children were placed with foster parents, including one who had been previously employed as a Dauphin County Children and Youth Services caseworker, the presentment reads.
The former caseworker had interactions with Ellis during visitations and appointments for the children, so she allegedly shared “repeated concerns” to Murphy, Kiessling, and/or DePasqua “through email, in-person meetings, and submission of documents,” the presentment reads.
The foster parent alleged “that on most occasions, ACCYS either failed to respond to her expressed concerns or was dismissive of them,” the presentment reads.
The grand jury also heard testimony from service providers who allegedly shared concerns about Ellis prior to the family’s reunification, the presentment reads.
On May 21, 2020, ACCYS received a general protective services referral from ChildLine indicating that Ellis was allegedly at a party with the children and Mummert on May 16, 2020, according to the presentment.
The report indicated Ellis allegedly “became intoxicated” and “belligerent” before vomiting and passing out after “drinking moonshine or a clear alcohol,” the presentment reads.
A caseworker working after-hours responded to Ellis’s residence on May 21, 2020, but did not find any alcohol during the unannounced visit, according to the presentment.
Ellis allegedly denied the allegations from the report and the children seemed safe, so she was not drug-tested at the visit, the presentment reads.
In listing “several action items to be taken in response to the referral,” DePasqua allegedly did not request “an immediate random drug screen of Ellis” or direct Kiessling or Murphy “to report the referral or the May 16, 2020 incident to the court at the review hearing scheduled to occur on May 22, 2020,” according to the presentment.
The three defendants attended the review hearing and allegedly “failed to advise the court” of the ChildLine referral as well as “request the court to order an immediate random drug/alcohol screening for Ellis,” the presentment reads.
“As a result, the children remained in the physical custody of Ellis and Mummert after the hearing, with legal custody retained by ACCYS,” according to the presentment.
Just seven days later, Ellis “intentionally and maliciously shook and inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries” to Iris, according to the presentment.
Iris was known for her “happy and bubbly” personality and had a love for learning new things, according to her grandmother, Shirley Stremmel.
“She was a good little girl,” she said. “I think she felt safe with us.”
When learning of the charges against ACCYS personnel, Stremmel said she was “ecstatic.”
“Someone needed to step up and do something,” added Stremmel.
