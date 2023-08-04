Two current Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) employees, who face two felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children, are on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to county officials.

On Tuesday, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced two current and one former ACCYS employees are accused of failing in their duty of care to 15-month-old Iris who died May 31, 2020.

