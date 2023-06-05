The discontinuation of a high school mental health and behavioral support program prompted a local parent to speak out at a recent Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting.

The mother said Effective School Solutions (ESS) “was a lifeline” for students at Gettysburg Area High School. As a safe place for students, the parent noted it provided counseling with peer groups and one-on-one counseling.

The mother’s name was withheld so as not to identify her child. Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

