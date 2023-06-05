The discontinuation of a high school mental health and behavioral support program prompted a local parent to speak out at a recent Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting.
The mother said Effective School Solutions (ESS) “was a lifeline” for students at Gettysburg Area High School. As a safe place for students, the parent noted it provided counseling with peer groups and one-on-one counseling.
ESS assists more than 2,000 students every day in 90-plus school districts across nine states, providing “a full range of multi-tiered systems of support aligned programs,” according to the organization’s website.
The parent said the dismantling of ESS was done with letters sent to about 25 students and families.
“Right now, these kids are out there, and they were told it’s canceled,” the parent said. “A lot of them are thinking mental health does not mean anything – their thoughts, their voice doesn’t matter.”
The parent became emotional when naming students who allegedly died by suicide, noting “mental health is a pandemic. We can’t ignore it.”
While the parent has “high hopes” for the new HOPE Squad program introduced at a meeting earlier this month, she wants to see something implemented after school for students. HOPE stands for “Hold On, Persuade, Empower,” district officials said.
School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said the board does take mental health concerns “seriously.”
“The board has always taken mental health and has put steps in place consistently each year with recommendations from the administration to counteract that losing one child is losing one too many,” Hassinger said.
Becci Leathery, Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) communications coordinator, said administration “re-allocated grant resources to support students’ needs more effectively” at the high school.
“The ESS program was not curtailed due to resources; it was a programmatic decision,” Leathery said.
ESS will continue at Gettysburg Area Middle School next school year, according to Leathery.
The high school has “other layers of support” ranging from the district social worker and counseling services to community agencies and partners and the family navigator assisting students and families, said Leathery.
Earlier this month, the school board learned about the HOPE Squad, a school-based, peer-to-peer suicide prevention program, coming to the high school. WellSpan Health provided the grant to run the pilot program, GASD Social Worker Jennifer Weigle said.
The goals of the program are to “create a safe school environment, promote connectedness, and encourage mental wellness,” she said.
Students, nominated by their peers, become friends with individuals and bring them to counselors and HOPE Squad advisors to get help if they see changes in behavior, Weigle said.
“Teacher training is also included and will help teachers identify students who are struggling, not just students who have suicidal ideations,” Leathery said.
The mother’s name was withheld so as not to identify her child. Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.