A man suffered burns on nearly his entire body Wednesday in an incident involving a portable propane space heater, according to York Springs Asst. Fire Chief Scott Hintz.
“All his clothes caught fire” shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Old Harrisburg Road in Huntington Township, Hintz said.
Other residents in the house used a dry-chemical fire extinguisher and their hands to put out the flames, he said.
Sy Xaymountry was in “critical condition” Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Johns Hopkins Burn Unit in Baltimore, Md.
The “elderly” patient was “in critical condition but still breathing and moving” when a helicopter flew him to the burn unit, Hintz said. The landing zone was in the 6500 block, near the residence, he said.
Emergency medical personnel needed about an hour to stabilize and prepare the patient for transportation, Hintz said.
Family members reacted when they “heard yells for help” and attempted to remove the man’s clothing, he said.
A person whose hands were burned was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital by ground ambulance, Hintz said.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel were notified, Hintz said. Exact details of the mishap had not been determined, he said.
Firefighters used fans to remove smoke, Hintz said. Dust-like residue from the extinguisher also needed to be cleaned up, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 7:56 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 9:24 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Heidlersburg firefighters handled the landing zone while fire police from the York Springs, Heidlersburg, and United fire companies controlled traffic, Hintz said. Community Life Team emergency medical personnel were on the scene, he said.
