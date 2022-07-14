Although a majority of Mid-Atlantic Soaring Association’s (M-ASA) 100 members live outside the local area, the glider club is committed “to be one with the community,” said current President David Weaver.
The group’s latest effort to support a local cause resulted in a $1,200 check to Fairfield’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services for its historical preservation campaign.
The fire company is raising $100,000 to pay for its recently acquired antique fire engine and an archives center in its original ambulance building.
Fire company officials, President Dr. James Hammett and Fire Chief William Jacobs, expressed appreciation for the donation.
As M-ASA board members presented the check to them on July 9, Danny Brotto said the group’s members recognize, “Fire companies are at the heart of small communities” like Fairfield.
A fundraising effort to support the special cause was mounted at M-ASA’s annual banquet on Memorial Day weekend.
During the early days of the pandemic, M-ASA members also made contributions to Ruth’s Harvest, the grassroots effort to distribute food to local residents and support lunches for Fairfield school students.
“Our members never fail to respond when we ask them to support worthy efforts in the local community,” said M-ASA Treasurer Nirmal Mathrani.
‘W73’ airport owners
In the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) parlance, the airport southeast of Fairfield is designated W73.
One of only two public airfields in Adams County, the landing strip is owned and operated by M-ASA, a nonprofit corporation dependent entirely on volunteers.
Given its proximity to the Liberty Mountain resort, Camp David presidential retreat, and the “Underground Pentagon,” the airport plays an important role in emergency response and national security.
Helicopter ambulances sometimes land at W73, as do security forces on training exercises.
While W73 is a public airport open to visiting pilots in addition to club member aviators, its private ownership precludes the typical FAA financial support received by most airports.
“Our members bear all the costs of maintaining the 100-plus acre property,” Mathrani said.
Privately-owned airports are eligible for some state funds, and M-ASA has applied for a Pennsylvania Multimodal Transportation grant to assist with upgrading its main hangar and creating a modern flight training room and “terminal.”
M-ASA’s nine-member fight instructor team typically has about 30 student pilots learning to fly gliders. All are volunteers who receive no compensation, thereby keeping costs modest.
Generous scholarships are provided through member donations for youth flight training, Weaver said.
The veteran aviator, who flew high-altitude U-2s during the Cold War, and was a glider instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy, said, “There’s never been a time of better opportunity for young people who want to enter the aviation field.”
75-year legacy
M-ASA traces its roots to the late 1940s when the Washington Soaring Society was organized. The name-change in 1955 signaled its growing scope of membership.
Moving about from airport to airport in Maryland and Virginia, club members’ dreams of a permanent home were finally realized in 1976 when the club purchased the former Charnita development that had been in bankruptcy.
Five club-owned gliders are made available to members for flight training and personal use. Nearly half the members are sole or group owners of what they refer to as “private ships.”
On good days, experienced cross-country pilots may stay aloft for many hours and fly hundreds of miles without an engine.
The gliders are borne aloft by three M-ASA tow airplanes. The primary “tugs” that get the “ships” airborne, are former crop duster Piper Pawnees.
Like the flight instructors, the experienced pilots who fly the tow planes all volunteer their time. Several are current or former airline pilots who hop into a tow plane when not flying the big jets.
To be good neighbors, the tow pilots vary their takeoff patterns and avoid repeated low altitude passes over residences.
A five-member board of directors is elected by the membership. All members who are not instructors or tow pilots must fulfill assigned duties as operations directors or assistants. A safety officer brings any concerns to the board for prompt attention.
While M-ASA members always have their sights set on distant skies where good soaring conditions may take them, they are also committed to serve their fellow citizens on the ground in the local community.
For more information about M-ASA, including glider guest rides, see website www.midatlanticsoaring.org.
