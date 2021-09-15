Jace Taughinbaugh of Gettysburg, a 21-month-old congenital heart defect survivor, cuts the ribbon at the start of Saturday’s Adams/Mason Dixon Heart Walk. He is supported by his mother, Liz Taughinbaugh
Submitted Photo
Gene Shaffer, left, and Joe Lynch raised the most money for the Adams Mason Dixon Heart Walk, which was held Saturday in New Oxford.
Submitted Photo
More than 150 people participate in the Adams/Mason Dixon Heart Walk on Saturday in New Oxford. The event raised $30,000.
The sun shined and American flags waved as more than 150 participants gathered at United Hook & Ladder Fire Company #33 in New Oxford the morning of Saturday, Sept. 11, for the annual Adams/Mason Dixon Heart Walk.
The event raised over $30,000 for the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, while promoting physical and mental health through healthy habits.
