No final decision has been made, but the Upper Adams School District may hire a social worker.
Members agreed informally Monday during their regular meeting to move forward with an application for a state grant that could fund a social worker’s salary for two years.
A social worker could assist students and families in areas such as mental health, homeschooling, and attendance, and would have the expertise to connect families with available resources, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
A significant percentage of students continues to seek school counselors’ help with mental health concerns, as well as with perennial matters such as post-secondary educational opportunities, Biglerville High School Principal Beth Graham said.
Counselors would welcome the support of someone who could focus more deeply on mental health, families, and resources, she said.
Upper Adams has used federal money to add school counselors to address student mental health concerns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but, unlike other area districts, it has no social worker, Doll said.
“There seems to be a bona fide need” for a social worker, but the grant would not cover benefits beyond salary and would end after two years, after which the district itself would have to fund the position, board President Tom Wilson said.
The position’s value would have to be weighed against the cost, Wilson said.
“Is the juice worth the squeeze?” he asked.
Board member Gerald Walmer voiced similar concerns, saying the position is not a “bad idea,” but the board should be wary of potentially putting itself in the position of having to raise taxes or cut other programs in the future.
For a certified social worker with a master’s degree, the salary alone would be in the range of $55,000 annually, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said.
Temporary funding for a continuing position is always a concern, said board member Ron Ebbert, who recommended the district not go forward unless it is prepared to maintain the position when grant funding ends.
The district could perhaps initiate the position as a two-year pilot program, said Doll, but he too recommended that it be a continuing position.
Member Cindy Janczyk echoed Walmer’s concerns and asked how the proposed position would compare to a school resource officer (SRO), which would be a police officer assigned to the district. The board removed a proposed SRO, estimated to cost $87,000 for the first year, from the budget it adopted in June.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant the district is seeking cannot be used for an SRO, Hobbs said. PCCD is offering the district potential grants of $126,086 for mental health and the same amount for safety and security.
The social worker option “resonates” with board member James Rutkowski, while he is less comfortable with the SRO concept, he said.
A social worker would be able to do things such as find resources for a family that cannot afford to replace broken eyeglasses a child needs in order to read, or help a family recognize a child’s special needs and obtain needed services, Rutkowski said.
A social worker would be well suited to build relationships with students in a preventative rather than a reactive or crisis-driven way, he said.
Close connections can help prevent negative outcomes for students themselves or others, Doll said.
After lengthy discussion, members agreed informally to Wilson’s suggestion that the board provide a letter needed as part of the grant application, with the understanding that the application can be withdrawn if the board decides against a social worker.
Members agreed several issues need to be investigated prior to a decision. They include whether a two-year pilot program would make sense, whether a social worker could be hired through an outside company, and how the position would fit with requirements of the teachers’ union contract.
In addition, Wilson said, public input on the matter would be helpful. Board members’ email addresses are at www.upperadams.org/Page/397.
Under the safety and security portion of the PCCD grant program, the district hopes to build fences around athletic fields behind the high school and place barriers to prevent vehicle access where appropriate, Doll said. A past review of the site by Pennsylvania State Police support the need for such measures, he said.
