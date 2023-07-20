Biglerville Borough Council voted unanimously last week to amend the Transient Retail Merchant ordinance to allow food trucks to operate longer hours.
The ordinance previously limited transient merchant licenses to certain daytime hours, before food trucks came on the scene.
Food trucks, unlike door-to-door sales and merchants, stay in one spot for numerous hours to attract business, rather than knocking on doors to seek out customers.
Food truck vendors were asking to be allowed to stay open longer, said Sandi Vazquez, borough secretary.
The ordinance was amended to allow food trucks to be open for business along borough streets from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and on Sundays 12-5 p.m., she said.
Previously, the hours were limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and not at all on Sunday, said Vazquez.
“They were limited to when they could do it,” Vazquez said. “They amended it so they had longer hours. It’s for things like an ice cream truck.”
In other business, council discussed a property maintenance code amendment to prohibit indoor furniture, such as recliners and sofas, from being used outdoors, such as on residential porches, Vazquez said.
The issue of indoor furniture being on porches may be a problem in the future, but for now amending the code is only in discussion, said Neil Ecker, president of Biglerville Borough.
“The inside furniture on porches isn’t a big issue,” he said. “From time to time, I’ve seen it around town but I only brought it up because we don’t have any ordinance related to this if it becomes an issue. We will be discussing this more and we may not do anything about it if the council believes it isn’t worth adding it to the ordinances.”
Biglerville Borough Council has discussed couches on people’s porches over the years.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.