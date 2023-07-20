Biglerville Borough Council voted unanimously last week to amend the Transient Retail Merchant ordinance to allow food trucks to operate longer hours.

The ordinance previously limited transient merchant licenses to certain daytime hours, before food trucks came on the scene.

Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.

