kid

Standing behind Brayden Beamer, are, from left, Judy Beamer, grandmother; Stephanie Beamer, mother; Rick Beamer, grandfather; and Emily Beamer, aunt. (Submitted Photo)

Team Brayden is on the move this month to raise research funding and awareness for those who live with a disease known as PMD, and you can help.

People who have PMD, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease, experience a debilitating deterioration of the myelin sheath that enables the human nervous system to work. PMD is similar to MS in that a person loses the ability to control muscles, move and communicate easily.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.