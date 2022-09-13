Team Brayden is on the move this month to raise research funding and awareness for those who live with a disease known as PMD, and you can help.
People who have PMD, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease, experience a debilitating deterioration of the myelin sheath that enables the human nervous system to work. PMD is similar to MS in that a person loses the ability to control muscles, move and communicate easily.
Brayden Beamer’s aunt, Emily Beamer, noted that research is making a difference in this neuro muscular disease.
“There are treatments on the way in clinical trials now,” she said. These are “promising, even though they are not cures. But they might make it easier for Brayden to communicate.”
Brayden, who lives in Gettysburg and just turned 8 years old, was diagnosed with PMD when he was 9 months old. He is able to move with a wheelchair and communicates with a special assisting device. He attends the Franklin Learning Center.
Emily and her family raised roughly $12,000 on their own last year. This year, they teamed up with the PMD Foundation and set a goal of $50,000. Emily said they are getting close, already reaching the $45,000 mark.
Those who wish to join the fight in-person against this disease can Run, Walk, or Roll Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Gettysburg Area Middle School. Team Brayden also offers a virtual opportunity to run, walk, or roll whatever distance a person can muster any time through Sept. 30.
Registration costs $30, and with a T-shirt it’s $50. The deadline for registration is Sept. 30, and every dollar of proceeds benefit the PMD Foundation. To register online, visit www.tunyurl.com/raceforpmd2022 to be added to Team Brayden.
“Despite the challenges Brayden faces, he is such a happy and resilient little guy,” said Beamer. “He brings our family and everyone that meets him so much joy and we are so thankful for him. We’re really doing this race to raise funds for research that will help him live as happy and autonomous a life as possible, not to make him ‘normal,’ but to help him be the best and happiest version of himself.”
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
