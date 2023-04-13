Most people can visit a foreign a country and stay in a hotel, but those folks are watching the culture, not immersing themselves in it, said Ute Cline, German teacher at Fairfield Area High School (FAHS).
By staying with area host families, 18 students from Integrierte Gesamtschule Morbach (IGS), Fairfield’s partner school in Germany, are having many first-time experiences in the United States.
All the students are staying with Fairfield families April 7-14 with special trips to the Gettysburg battlefield and the White House in Washington, D.C., Cline said.
As the host family for German student Leni, FAHS junior Taylor Devilbiss was nervous about possible language barriers to connect with her new friend.
They connected over their love for shopping, exploring stores like Target, Walmart, and Marshalls in Chambersburg. Devilbiss said she learned Leni would pick Target over Walmart.
German students Lana Loch and Nele Decker said this was their first trip to the U.S.
While they enjoyed the battlefield tour and Mr. G’s Ice Cream, Loch and Decker said they witnessed a lot of differences from their culture.
The class times in school differ in that they don’t switch at set hours, said Loch.
Decker noted the varying types of vehicles and their sizes, like trucks and jeeps.
Loch and Decker agreed the food is “way sweeter” in the U.S.
On Tuesday, German students visiting FAHS were greeted with an informal ceremony including remarks from Carroll Valley Mayor Ron Harris and High School Principal Brian McDowell.
Harris explained how local government operates in Pennsylvania and the differences between a township and borough.
“I had no idea how government works in the United States,” Decker said, adding that she was only familiar with higher level officials like the U.S. president.
McDowell welcomed students and showed support for Cline’s work in the partnership with the German school.
“We are really happy to be here,” said Lena Hau, a German and English teacher from IGS. “We wanted to thank you for having us.”
The partnership between the schools formed five years ago when Fairfield students visited Germany in 2018, according to Cline.
Cline attended that same school when growing up in Germany.
After migrating to the U.S., Cline became a German teacher and started teaching at FAHS.
“The partnership with my German hometown school developed through pen pal letter exchanges and brought a real German learning experience to my students here in Fairfield,” Cline said.
This was the first time German students returned to Fairfield since 2019 due to the pandemic, according to Cline. Fairfield students were able to visit Morbach, Germany last June, Cline said.
After departing Fairfield on Friday, the German students will visit New York City for a few days before flying back to Germany, according to Cline.
When staying with a host family in another country, Cline said it is “a great way to learn how to accept other cultures.”
“You need to be open-minded when going to other countries,” Cline said.
