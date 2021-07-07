Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is set to stage “Working: A Musical,” based on a 1970’s bestselling book by Studs Terkel, according to a GCT release.

The GCT production of “Working” is a highly original look at the landscape of the American workplace, and how our jobs inform and give meaning to our lives, Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director said in the release. Terkel’s book is based on interviews with American workers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.