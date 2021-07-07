From left, April Howard, Josh Rikas, Jamie Bowman, Drew Derreth, Carrie Conklin, Mat Barninger rehearse for the Gettysburg Community Theatre production of "Working: A Musical," based on a 1970's bestselling book. Six live performances are planned between Friday and July 18, with streaming performances July 16, 17, and 24. Information and tickets are available at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.
From left, April Howard, Josh Rikas, Jamie Bowman, Drew Derreth, Carrie Conklin, Mat Barninger rehearse for the Gettysburg Community Theatre production of "Working: A Musical," based on a 1970's bestselling book. Six live performances are planned between Friday and July 18, with streaming performances July 16, 17, and 24. Information and tickets are available at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.
Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) is set to stage “Working: A Musical,” based on a 1970’s bestselling book by Studs Terkel, according to a GCT release.
The GCT production of “Working” is a highly original look at the landscape of the American workplace, and how our jobs inform and give meaning to our lives, Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director said in the release. Terkel’s book is based on interviews with American workers.
