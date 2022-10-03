Foam vs. fire

Fairfield Asst. Fire Chief Brad Hartdagan applies foam to a wood pile Sunday at Jesus Is Lord Ministries on Chambersburg Road. (Photo Courtesy of R.C. Renn/Fairfield Fire and EMS)

Several fire companies were dispatched early Sunday to Jesus Is Lord Ministries International in Franklin Township.

“Crews arrived to find fire on the back of the building. Crews made a quick knock on both the interior and exterior and then continued to check for extension, complete overhaul, and ventilate. Crews operated for about an hour and a half,” according to information posted Sunday morning on the Cashtown Community Fire Dept. Facebook page.

 

