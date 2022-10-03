Several fire companies were dispatched early Sunday to Jesus Is Lord Ministries International in Franklin Township.
“Crews arrived to find fire on the back of the building. Crews made a quick knock on both the interior and exterior and then continued to check for extension, complete overhaul, and ventilate. Crews operated for about an hour and a half,” according to information posted Sunday morning on the Cashtown Community Fire Dept. Facebook page.
Images on the Facebook page include a damaged interior wall, including burned insulation and damaged drywall through which the metal exterior wall is visible.
“The exact cause of the fire has not been determined and no one was injured on this call,” according to information posted Sunday morning on the Fairfield Fire & EMS Facebook page.
Images posted on Fairfield’s Facebook page show firefighters applying foam to a woodpile behind the building next to a discolored and damaged exterior wall.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:55 a.m. to the scene near Cashtown at 3425 Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30), according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included the Arendtsville, Biglerville, Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Fairfield, and Gettysburg fire companies, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, and Pennsylvania State Police, according to ACDES.
The emergency call was complete at 5:28 a.m., according to ACDES.
