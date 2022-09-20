From attending a Scotland boarding school with King Charles III to witnessing the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Adams County residents recently shared their extraordinary connections to the royal family.
Another resident gave a tour to Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, at the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens in Washington, D.C.
Elizabeth died at 96 years old on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom, following a reign that spanned seven decades, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Gettysburg Borough resident Jim Frazee said he attended a Scottish boarding school known as Gordonstoun School and Charles, a prince at the time, arrived there soon after he had started.
Gordonstoun was an all-boys boarding school, where students attended from 13 until they were 18 years old, according to Frazee, who recalled it had a strict and rigorous environment.
“I don’t think Charles was the kind of kid that flourished in that atmosphere,” Frazee said.
Charles was “at a disadvantage” at the school because “he wasn’t good at sports,” Frazee said.
Frazee, who was 13, had classes throughout the day with Charles, he said.
“We were the same age,” Frazee said. “I saw him in classes every day.”
Frazee was one of three Americans at the boarding school and “was there only by special exception because his father was assigned in England in the Navy.
Most of the students there had been enrolled since birth,” according to an article published Aug. 21, 1962, in The Charleston Evening Post.
As part of schedules at that time at Gordonstoun, Frazee said students had to get up every morning around 6 a.m., go for a run, and take a cold shower before leaving for classes.
When his father received a Navy assignment in Charleston, S.C., Frazee was given a choice to stay at Gordonstoun or go with his family.
“I said I was packing my bags,” Frazee said. “There was never a doubt I wanted to get out of there.”
Frazee recalled telling students in his class, including Charles, that he would be leaving.
“He said, ‘You are so lucky,’” Frazee said, noting Charles was envious that he was getting out of the school.
Charles “didn’t have that choice” after his father, Prince Philip, also attended the school, according to Frazee, who indicated two other princes were also at the school.
Frazee, who attended Gordonstoun for over a year, moved back to the U.S. and started ninth grade in Charleston, S.C., before finishing high school at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Md.
Throughout all his moves, Frazee said he had loved ones who resided in the Gettysburg area, noting that five generations of his family have been buried at Evergreen Cemetery.
In 2003, Frazee and his wife were invited to a fundraiser with Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, at the Cartier Mansion in Manhattan, N.Y. The couple met Anne in “a receiving line” at the event, which was held for people who went to Gordonstoun, according to Frazee.
Frazee said he never thought it would take this long for Charles, now 73 years old, to begin his reign.
Queen’s Coronation
Gettysburg resident Peter Smith attended Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, while he was a student at Fortescue House School outside London, he said.
Smith said his mother submitted applications for him and his brother to attend this school, which was for children who only had a single parent.
“My brother and I were war babies,” Smith said. “My mother was English. She married an American serviceman.”
After the war and coming to the United States, his parents divorced when Smith was 6 years old. Smith and his brother made the trek back to England with their mother to live with his grandparents, he said.
Due to financial constraints, Smith’s mother sent her sons to the boarding school. At the time, Smith said he was 7-and-a-half years old.
All 200 students from the boarding school walked 10 miles to attend Elizabeth’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953, he said.
The students sat in bleachers at the event and saw the queen’s carriage go, said Smith.
“It was very ornate and pulled by horses,” Smith said, noting it came around the corner from where he was sitting with his brother. “We saw she was in the carriage.”
Smith said he was not able to see Elizabeth “up close.”
“The school made a point for us to walk to see that piece of history,” Smith said. “It was special.”
School officials gave out coronation albums and medals to students as mementos, said Smith.
“It was something. It was a very memorable day,” Smith said.
Princess Margaret
Frederick Fisher, who lives just outside of Gettysburg, had a special opportunity to give a tour to Margaret when he served as the executive director of the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens in Washington, D.C.
In the early 1990s, Fisher said Margaret came to the museum with three ladies-in-waiting.
Hillwood “has the largest collection of imperial Russian art outside of Russia, including a large collection of Fabergé objects,” especially two royal Fabergé Easter eggs, said Fisher.
“I just remember her being very gracious and very interested in the objects,” Fisher said. “She wanted to see how they compared to the collection at Buckingham Palace.”
About a month or two later, Fisher received a letter from one of the ladies in waiting, who shared “how much she appreciated the tour.”
“I’ve kept the letter,” Fisher said. “It’s one of my favorite keepsakes I have.”
Fisher said he didn’t recall Margaret sharing anything about Elizabeth throughout the tour.
At the end of the tour, Fisher said he assisted Margaret with putting on her fur wrap since it was early spring.
“I kindly put my hand on her back,” Fisher said. “I did not realize that was a no-no. I would have never had known that in terms of how she reacted.”
Fisher said he later learned of the mistake.
Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens drew many famous people and was “a fabulous place to work,” said Fisher.
Queen Sighting
Biglerville High School Art teacher Lisa Harman also had a sighting of Elizabeth when she visited England for a teaching training with her husband in November 2017, she said.
During free time, they ventured to some tourist hot spots and saw a crowd outside of Buckingham Palace on Nov. 12, 2017, Harman said.
The couple heard whispers that the royal family was departing to the Remembrance Day wreath-laying ceremony, so they worked their way to the front of the crowd, said Harman.
A row of dark vehicles drove past, Harman said.
“I spotted the queen in about the third car back looking straight ahead in the back seat,” Harman said. “She was wearing one of her iconic hats, this one black.”
Harman said she took photos as soon as she spotted Elizabeth.
“I certainly never dreamed when I woke up that morning that I would see the Queen of England in real life,” Harman said.
