A proposed policy on educational “transparency” was not on the agenda for the Bermudian Springs School District Board’s caucus meeting Monday night.
But after Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers provided an overview of the ongoing curriculum revision process, board member Jennifer Goldhahn distributed a draft of a policy she developed.
Asked by a member of the public in attendance if visitors could see the one-page document, Goldhahn refused to share it beyond board members.
Goldhahn said she was moved to develop the policy “by some of my constituents.”
“Parents want transparency. This is what the people who put me in this seat want me to do, to represent them. Parents have a right to see what their kids are learning,” she said.
Goldhahn said her effort was not to create a “gotcha” atmosphere to expose teachers who might go outside typical curricular areas to foist their personal views on students.
The policy would require teachers to list all books and other materials used in classrooms. If a teacher decided to introduce something not on the list, parents would have to be notified a week in advance by email.
Goldhahn also called for a “rating system” akin to that used in the movie industry for library books, signaling books that might include material some parents may find objectionable.
Myers assured the board the administration and teachers work hard to respond to all parental questions and concerns.
But she expressed concern an overly restrictive policy would stifle teachers’ creativity and flexibility to adapt to constantly changing circumstances in a classroom.
A good teacher, Myers said, may “get inspired the night before” to approach a challenging subject in a new way using materials not available when a course plan was developed
“I trust our teachers and believe they’re making good, sound decisions in our classrooms. I know of very few situations in which concerns have come up that we haven’t addressed,” Myers said.
Myers also explained the process for library book acquisitions, and said a rating system, as Goldhahn proposed, would require staff to read all books and make subjective decisions.
She went on to explain the middle school library has a restricted section housing more sensitive reading materials. A parent must sign a form before a student can check out a book from that section.
Since middle schoolers range from fifth to eighth grade, Myers said some materials appropriate for older students may not be for younger ones.
Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss joined Myers in underscoring confidence in Bermudian’s teachers.
“More than a year ago, we heard carefully from students and parents” a desire for more information on what is being taught, he said.
In response, more curricular information and course materials are available to parents on an educational platform.
“You can sit next to your child and review assignments,” he said. “From a transparency perspective, it’s there.”
Hotchkiss went on to express concern that repeated insinuations teachers are withholding information damages morale.
“This idea is killing our teaching staff,” he said. “I’ve met with teachers who hear this kind of conversation and say, ‘People don’t trust us.’”
Adopting a policy like that proposed by Goldhahn, the superintendent said, “will drive people away from Bermudian Springs.”
No other board members joined Goldhahn in pressing for development of a new policy.
Board Vice President Matthew Nelson said lengthy discussions related to curricular content were previously held.
“Lots of concerns would be covered by a standardized curriculum,” which is being developed under Myers leadership, he said.
Board member Corey Trostle said he feels a policy such as Goldhahn proposes “would make the board micromanage” the schools, which “is not the role of the board.”
During public comments at the end of the meeting, Dana Nelson, a middle school math teacher, said she had not expected to speak but wanted to respond on the transparency matter
“At what point did teachers become villains suspected of hiding and keeping secrets?” she asked. “All of us are willing and wanting parents to reach out to us and ask questions.”
Addressing Goldhahn directly, Nelson said, “We are all willing to be part of that cycle of communication.”
Budget challenges
The other major topic of discussion during the three-hour caucus was development of the 2022-23 district budget.
Bermudian Business Manager Justin Peart led the board through a detailed review of anticipated income and expenditures.
He presented the impact of three options with real estate tax increases from zero to the maximum allowed by Pennsylvania’s Act 1, which would raise an average bill by about $100.
Each of the budget options would result in a deficit to be covered by the district’s reserve fund balances..
Although 25 fewer students are enrolled in the cyber schools than last year, the bill has gone up, said Hotchkiss.
Peart said the administration seeks to contain costs, including personnel, whenever possible.
“When someone resigns, we always ask if the position must be continued,” he said.
The caucus was a prelude to Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
