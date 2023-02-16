Reading Township residents recently shared concerns with municipal leaders over the traffic roundabout in Hampton.
Dec. 29 marked the second time a supposedly drunk driver crashed into a building at the roundabout, which was completed about two years previous.
During the public comment portion of the Reading Township supervisors’ Jan. 16 meeting, residents Jamie and Kathy Lehr, owners of the apartment building, shared their concerns regarding the intersection ever since it was reconfigured by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2020.
As lifelong residents and property owners for 37 years, the Lehr’s never had issues with their properties on the Hampton square. However, after the redesign, the Lehrs and their tenants have experienced what was described as extreme danger.
The first wreck, on Oct. 15, 2022, resulted when a driver suspected of driving under the influence drove through the front door into the kitchen, taking out the electric meter, causing severe damage and displacing seven families for over two weeks, they said.
Less than three months later, a similar wreck occurred with another allegedly drunken driver. No one was severely hurt during either crash.
Kathy recalled that they “never had an incident like this before” the road redesign and “something has to be done” to protect the residents of Reading Township.
The Lehrs requested input and recommendations from the board in regard to potentially installing protective barriers or enacting additional measures to protect their tenants.
The township has been in contact with government agencies and state Rep. Torren Ecker’s office seeking ideas to resolve this issue.
However, no current solution has been presented as the land is considered private property and the intersection was just recently redone.
• Supervisors updated information on a diesel tank purchase. In December, the supervisors voted to purchase a 1,000-gallon diesel tank from Messick’s. However, in the interim, supervisors found a less expensive double-lined used tank available from Lancaster Farming, which would be a safer option and would not require any spill containment area, in turn saving taxpayers money.
• The Emergency Management Report showed Northeast Adams Fire and EMS responded to 49 calls the previous month with 12 being in Reading Township.
• The township will install a new sign with the township name near the building to replace the current one. Designs and plans are in the works.
• Discussion of Hampton Heights Phase V was continued.
The supervisors’ next meeting is set for Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the township office, 50 Church Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.