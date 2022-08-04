Community Media of South-Central Pennsylvania asked Biglerville’s borough council on Tuesday to consider a donation to the local cable television and production outlet.
At the monthly meeting, council members also took further action to replace aging sewer pipes and repave borough streets.
Pointing to the importance of local telecasting, especially for people with limited mobility, Community Media’s founder and president, Raymond Gouker, said a senior citizen recently told him, “You guys bring the community to us.”
Since Community Media was founded 35 years ago, it has helped countless other nonprofit groups tell their stories and raise funds, Gouker said.
“Our goal is to cover more things happening in the area,” said Gouker, acknowledging a small staff cannot cover all events in 34 municipalities.
“We’re about the good in Adams County, about celebrating the county,” he said, going on to praise the Biglerville area as especially noteworthy. “This right here is God’s country. We want to showcase Biglerville.”
Explaining Community Media is heavily dependent on funding from franchise fees boroughs and townships receive from Comcast, Gouker said, “It would be greatly appreciated if you can help us out, grow with us.”
The council made no decision regarding the request but discussed its budget development process during which all funding options will be considered.
Chair Neil Ecker asked the budget workshop be moved up from October to accommodate his fall travel schedule.
The council will hold an open session on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for a first look at the 2023 budget. Its final adoption will take place later in the fall following a period of public review.
Infrastructure repairs
Craig Zack of KPI Technology, the borough’s engineering firm, assured the council and sewer and water authority members they can purchase replacement pipes now without jeopardizing reimbursement from state grants or loans that are not yet finalized.
A community development block grant of $100,000 for York Street sewer replacement and repaving has been received already, and an application for an additional $300,000 will be submitted. A low-interest loan is also being sought from the state’s Pennvest fund.
Ecker reminded his colleagues of previous discussions, noting cost savings and project readiness will be achieved by the early purchase of the sewer piping.
Both groups authorized the expenditure of approximately $200,000 for the project. Cash for the advance purchase is available from borough reserves, which were $701,000 at the end of June.
Council members also heard that the 3rd and 4th street sewer project is nearly completed, and sinkhole repairs on West York Street may occur soon. No road work will be scheduled during the fall Apple Harvest Festival.
Kevin Bollinger of the sewer and water authority said the source of a major leak is being pursued. A sudden 50,000-gallon increase in daily consumption alerted staff to the leakage, the source of which has so far eluded detection efforts.
In other actions at Tuesday’s meeting, the council:
• Authorized seeking bids from at least three firms to conduct the borough’s annual audit.
• Voted to engage the Webb Insurance firm of Hanover as “producer of record” for the borough employees’ health, vision, and dental insurance.
• Learned “July was another quiet month in Biglerville,” according to Biglerville Police Chief Craig Hartley.
• Received an update on further delays in completing renovation of the former country store, now likely to stall the project until at least December.
• Authorized a $100 donation to the Barlow Fire Company, which provided emergency flagging during completion of a paving project.
• Discussed the absence of a yard sale ordinance in view of a resident allegedly running a sidewalk business.
The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the borough office.
