The Fairfield Borough Council Tuesday discussed preparations to officially dedicate a community historic artifact.
The council, in conjunction with the Fairfield Area Historical Society (FAHS), will host a dedication ceremony for the town’s school bell on June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The day will also tie in with the FAHS’ regular meeting and feature a Town Hall Open House.
As the community marvels at the restored slice of history on display, everyone is also encouraged to check out photos and displays pertaining to the Fairfield community through the historical society.
The former schoolhouse bell was restored and put on display in front of the town hall in September. Restoration and stand fabrication were done by Premier Metalworks and the footer for the bell pedestal display was dug by Rebert’s Masonry.
The council anticipates utilizing the bell for special events including memorials and holidays.
Dave Sites, a descendant of the first burgess of Fairfield Charles A. Landis, and benefactor of the bell’s restoration, will be in attendance.
In other business, in an effort to continually encourage discussion and participation, the council approved amending a resolution to allow for two separate public comment periods instead of one.
The first public comment of the meeting is designed to address anything pertaining to the agenda, while a second will now be available for anything else the public would like to bring to the council’s attention.
Also Tuesday, it was noted various municipal services were recently completed around the borough, including repair to a notorious pothole on Stevens Street that was enthusiastically dubbed “the perfect pothole” by municipal employee Dick Wivell, as it filled perfectly with about four bags of fixture.
A much larger pothole on South Balder Street is expected to be repaired after the purchase of additional bags of filler material. The rut has already consumed four bags of filling and another six are estimated to be required.
Council Vice President Phyllis Gilbert will attend a solar workshop in Fayetteville on May 10 as a representative of the borough.
Hosted by the Franklin County Planning Department, the Office of Planning and Development, and the Penn State Solar Team there will be presentations regarding overviews of solar considerations for local ordinances.
Although Fairfield has no plans for solar panels in the future, there are farm fields in the area relevant to the discussion, the council agreed.
A covered device recycling event will be held May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Freedom Township Municipal Building. The event is for residents of Carroll Valley and Fairfield boroughs, and Freedom, Hamiltonban, Highland and Liberty townships, and no appointments are necessary.
Electronics eligible for recycling include cell phones, computers, copiers, keyboards, monitors, printers, routers, telephones, televisions, and more.
Items that will not be accepted include air conditioners, cameras, electric tools, refrigerators, and appliances.
More information about eligible recyclables can be found at the Freedom Township municipal website.
Another electronic recycling event will be held in Freedom Township Oct. 15.
The council will next meet May 4 at 9 a.m., and then again May 24 at 7 p.m.
