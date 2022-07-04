A powerful storm lashed Adams County Saturday afternoon, damaging numerous buildings, downing trees, and causing electrical outages.
It was “one of the worst widespread storms I’ve ever seen,” said Luke Dayhoff of the local Dayhoff Construction company, who has about 10 years’ experience in storm repairs.
“This damaged a lot of property,” he said Sunday afternoon, by which time he was handling 10 insurance claims in the Mount Joy Township area.
His mother’s Pine Bank Angus Farm on Solomon Road in Mount Joy was “devastated,” with two buildings “a total loss” and others damaged, including a pre-Civil War bank barn and a structure newly filled with hay, Dayhoff said.
Dayhoff believed a tornado caused the damage, in part because of a sudden shift in wind direction, and because debris was “strung out over an eighth of a mile,” with “metal up in the trees. It’s wild,” he said.
Adams County Emergency Services Director Warren Bladen could not confirm a tornado was involved, but said Sunday he would ask the National Weather Service to review data and make a determination if possible. Bladen visited the farm, which he said was the “hardest hit” location in the county to his knowledge.
The storm was harshest across the southern portion of the county, with wind as “the primary factor,” Bladen said. He was unaware of any injuries, he said.
On Marsh Creek Heights Road, part of a large oak tree “plunged through the roof in two places and shattered a window” about 4:30 p.m. at Terry Burger’s residence near Emmitsburg Road.
“The storm lasted only about 10 minutes, if that. Trees danced as though trying to escape. Wind howled, rain came in sheets; hail drummed. Something thudded on the kitchen roof. The cabinets popped open, sending a water glass plummeting to its doom,” Burger wrote in a Facebook message to the Gettysburg Times.
Then came “a loud crash that shook the house. A big chunk of the big oak in the garden twisted off” and hit the roof, after which “it was done. Still as a tomb. Neighbors bearing chainsaws and ladders began patrolling the street, helping out and patching what they could,” Burger wrote.
Also among damaged properties was the Little Round Top Farm guest house on Taneytown Road.
The property “took a direct hit” resulting in “dozens” of downed trees, Jacqueline White wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
The situation is “forcing us to reschedule reservations until we can make the area safe for visitors. It is associated with the Dobbin House Bed and Breakfast” in Gettysburg, but “our in-town buildings were not affected,” White wrote.
Many roads were blocked by downed trees and utility lines, Bladen said.
Some electrical outages continued into Sunday. Eighty-eight Met-Ed customers remained without electricity at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the utility’s website.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Adams Electric Cooperative’s website reported 12 outages.
“Crews are working as quickly as they safely can to repair broken poles caused by falling trees and heavy winds,” the cooperative posted on its Facebook page at 10:35 p.m. Saturday.
Between 4:41 p.m. and 9:04 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched nearly 40 times in response to reports of trees or wires down or other traffic hazards, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services. Locations included Hamiltonban, Freedom, Liberty, Mount Joy, Cumberland, Straban, and Mount Pleasant townships and the boroughs of Carroll Valley and Gettysburg.
Bladen activated the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for about two hours during the storm, he said. The EOC provides inter-municipal coordination and resources if needed.
Bladen praised Mount Joy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Kim Birckhead for her work in assessing damage and providing information.
