No changes in the Upper Adams School District’s COVID plan are expected as the result of a review required every six months, Superintendent Wesley Doll said Tuesday.
“At this point, we’re keeping it the same,” he said during a school board committee meeting.
The administration’s only recommended changes are to dates in the plan, including making its effective date Feb. 23, Doll said. The board’s next regular voting meeting is planned that day at 7 p.m. at Biglerville High School (BHS).
The plan reviewed Tuesday would maintain current conditions, including buildings being “fully open” for in-person learning and masks “optional for staff and students.”
Doll said he met with school nurses before recommending against any changes.
The federal government requires regular plan reviews for schools receiving pandemic funding.
In other business, the board convened a special voting meeting and authorized the retirement of BHS English and social studies teacher Robert Baust at the end of the current school year. Baust has served the district for 36 years.
Board member Gerald Walmer said Baust was his eighth-grade English teacher.
“He was a very good teacher then and still is,” Walmer said.
Baust has long been “a fixture in Upper Adams,” board member Ron Ebbert said.
The board also accepted the resignation of Upper Adams middle school language arts teacher Robyn Swatsburg, also effective at the end of the current year.
Both educators will be missed, Ebbert said.
Also, a rain date for graduation was proposed by students at the high school, Principal Beth Graham said.
Students want to reduce the possibility of commencement exercises being moved indoors, with the resulting reduction in available seats, Graham said.
Graham said she plans to communicate with parents before making a decision.
In addition, the board took note of a donation. APM provided paint sticks that second-grade students will transform into measuring sticks as part of the math program at Biglerville Elementary School.
