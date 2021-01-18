Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg are searching for Erika Sheely.
Sheely was reported missing from McSherrystown at 11 p.m., Sunday, according to Adams County Crimestoppers. Police believe she could be in danger.
Sheely was last seen driving a blue 2005 Dodge Neon with a Pennsylvania license plate number of KPA5466.
Anyone who has information about Sheely's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057. Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to police finding Sheely.
