A man was held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail after being accused of indecently assaulting a child in Reading Township.
Ryan Davis, 25, was arrested Friday and taken to Adams County Prison, according to a magisterial docket.
Updated: April 21, 2021 @ 12:59 am
