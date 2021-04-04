The Hamiltonban/Fairfield Community Park is nearing completion.
Hardwood trees have been planted and a bridge has been built over the spillway in the park at 4020 Bullfrog Road. The Park Commission now needs donations for Phase 3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Hamiltonban/Fairfield Community Park is nearing completion.
Hardwood trees have been planted and a bridge has been built over the spillway in the park at 4020 Bullfrog Road. The Park Commission now needs donations for Phase 3.
Vote for your Athlete of the Week. Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will be announced in Friday's edition of the Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.