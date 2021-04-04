Hamiltonban Twp. Community Park
Hamiltonban Township Community Park will use grant funds to build a parking lot. The lot is part of the park’s third stage, which also includes a water source for the pavilion and restroom station, a pergola, pickleball/basketball court, signage, covered restroom station and expansion of the walking trail.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The Hamiltonban/Fairfield Community Park is nearing completion.

Hardwood trees have been planted and a bridge has been built over the spillway in the park at 4020 Bullfrog Road. The Park Commission now needs donations for Phase 3.

