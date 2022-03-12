With interviews complete and job offers to two candidates pending, McSherrystown’s municipal office may reopen next month.
The borough council Wednesday ratified recommendations by its Personnel Committee that offers of employment be made to two candidates, Jessica Freiert for the secretary-treasurer position and Kayla Warner for the clerk-typist position.
Freiert was formerly an accounting executive with a large construction company, said Dan Colgan, president of the council and chair of the committee.
Warner was a longtime clerk in the Adams County District Attorney’s office, Colgan said.
Council members voted 6-0 for Warner and 5-1 for Freiert.
After the meeting, member Joseph VonSas, who cast the lone “no” vote, pointed to high employee turnover in the past and expressed concern that Freiert’s lack of municipal experience could pose difficulties.
The offers are conditional on completion of favorable background checks and other procedures, Colgan said.
In a related matter, members voted to set hours of operation for the borough office, which has been closed for some time.
Without dissent, the council approved hours of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The office is to be closed Fridays.
One audience member said evening hours are needed to serve people who work during the day.
Colgan said he was told there is little demand for evening hours.
Most matters can be resolved by a phone call during office hours, said VonSas.
After the meeting, Colgan said the office may reopen in early April after the new personnel complete training.
In other business:
• The council and mayors’ salaries are no more. Voting 6-0, the council enacted an ordinance proposed last month. No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter. Salaries will be eliminated as new terms begin for each office following upcoming elections. Expected savings would amount to $2,400 in the 2025 budget and rise to $6,400 by 2029.
• Mayor Kathleen Todt read a statement honoring the McSherrystown Police Department K-9 Officer Ozi. The nine-year department member was in ill health and was euthanized Feb. 25. Ozi took part in everything from searching for suspects to visiting local schools, Todt said. Ozi “was feared by felons and loved by children,” Todt said.
