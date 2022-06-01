Fairfield Area High School Class of 2022 was recognized for the students’ resiliency as they took their first steps into the post-high school world at the commencement ceremony Wednesday.
Overcoming unique challenges, their character grew along the way.
A triumphant quest spanning a total of 13 remarkable school years, Fairfield Class of 2022 proved time and time again they have the wherewithal to withstand tribulations together.
Family members and friends, along with school faculty and board members, filled the auditorium to commemorate the occasion.
Principal Brian McDowell commended the class and recognized the individuals who make up the FASD village, including the staff, school board, faculty and family members there to mark the students next chapter in their lives.
“It takes all of us for these fine young folks to graduate,” he said.
Of the 91 seniors eligible to graduate, “91 graduated,” McDowell said proudly.
McDowell recognized the graduates not only for their achievement but their collective determination.
“We’re all rowing the boat in the same direction so to speak,” he said.
Class President Kaden Hunter recognized the individual achievements of his peers while also crediting them as a group.
Whether it was academic, athletic, artistic, or simply being a good person, each member of the Class of 2022 left an imprint on the school with skills that can now be utilized to impact the community, he said.
Along with the adaptability to get through the pandemic, graduates have developed skills and lessons were imprinted.
Valedictorian Mary Aker thanked those who inspired her, and implored her fellow Knights to continue to stand out from the Squires.
Aker spoke of the class’s collective journey into the unknown, with the past few years showcasing that anything can happen, but Fairfield Knights have the wherewithal to withstand the tribulations, especially together.
“We kept our heads high and that is what led us here today,” Aker said.
Despite uncertainty, it is important to acknowledge the present anxieties and appreciate them, as it means the freedom to choose, said Aker.
“A clear path would be one that is boring and unrewarding,” she said.
The graduates now have the opportunity to explore outside of Fairfield, “while taking a little bit with us,” she said.
Salutatorian Tiffany Ellsworth implored her fellow graduates to take every opportunity and not to be afraid of making mistakes.
Like many of her classmates, Ellsworth chose to use life’s lessons to come out of her shell.
“Your mistakes don’t define you. Even if you’re afraid, go for it, you always get something out of it even if it’s just a lesson to be learned,” she said.
Despite the physical social distancing among the students, the pandemic helped the student appreciate the small things and discover their own resilience, empathy, and willingness to help each other.
“At times when I thought our grade was so separated, we were also so close,” she said.
The commencement speakers shared their belief that the struggles have made them stronger.
“Now there is nothing we cannot do. We adapted, we pulled through, we grew, and we became stronger,” Hunter said.
Generations of grads
Welcoming their granddaughter Rachel as the newest alumni, grandparents Buzz and Mary Jo Murdorf remembered their own FASD graduation exactly 60 years ago.
“A lot has changed,” Mary Jo said, noting there was no auditorium then and she went to the school back where the Fairfield Village Hall is now, “and there was no auditorium here,” she said.
The high school sweethearts wished all the success in the world to their straight-A graduating granddaughter.
Of the proud parents at the commencement, few were more delighted than Tammy Hill who was ready to see her only child Natalie graduate. Going into her junior year in 2020, Natalie was diagnosed with brain cancer, Tammy said.
Not only did Natalie have to overcome the pandemic, but radiation, and has now achieved National Honor Society status.
“We are especially excited to see her graduate, and extremely proud,” she said.
Natalie is now doing amazingly well, graduating with her class, and will be studying nursing at Penn State, according to Tammy.
“She has always wanted to study nursing,” she said.
Paul Karsteter was ready to welcome his graduating honor student daughter Ruthie. Following cancellations one after another, he felt for the trials this class has undergone to get to commencement
“I won’t say it’s a good learning experience, but now she can do anything she puts her mind to. She took it all in stride,” he said.
Each graduate was recognized, noting potential future plans.
Certificates of achievement were distributed by McDowell along with handshakes and heartfelt congratulations from school board President Jennifer Holz, and Superintendent Thomas Haupt.
With a customary turning of tassels, the not-so traditional Class of 2022 graduates were welcomed with roaring applause.
