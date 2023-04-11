U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, and other officials were in Gettysburg Monday morning to announce Pennsylvania will receive $200 million to enhance broadband service.
Access to adequate internet is “as essential as electricity,” local business owner Isaac Bucher said during Casey’s press conference. Bucher is chair of Adams County’s broadband community advisory task force.
Communities in the vicinity of Bucher’s store, Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum & Candy Emporium along Chambersburg Road in the western part of the county, do not have high-speed internet readily available, he said.
Funding to bring internet service to rural areas will come from the capital projects fund, established under the American Rescue Plan, with 44,000 locations estimated to be served, according to officials.
The $200 million is not just an investment in high-speed internet, but it is “an investment in the people of our state,” said Casey.
“This is about the future,” he said.
Of the 67 counties in the commonwealth, 48 are rural, said Casey, noting rural does not just mean farmlands but also encompasses small towns.
Many things, such as economic growth, children’s education and businesses, rely on access to broadband, said Casey.
“This money is vital. But this funding is only the beginning for Pennsylvania and for America,” Casey said. “We’ve got a lot more to do. It’s a really big start.”
Pennsylvania is also “expected to receive at least $1 billion more to expand affordable high-speed internet across the commonwealth from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” according to Casey’s office.
The broadband community advisory task force asked the county’s planning office to create overlay maps to go with the survey findings, according to county Commissioner Marty Qually, who anticipates the final study results will be presented at a commissioners’ meeting in the next couple months.
Adams County commissioners last July selected Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner in the study. In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that has been working with Design Nine to complete the countywide assessment which includes a public survey component.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” county officials said.
U.S. Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling, and Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, also spoke during the press conference Monday morning.
Two types of broadband infrastructure projects are funded through Pennsylvania’s broadband infrastructure program – largescale regional projects and line extensions, according to Leibenluft.
“Economic development is the intersection of all industries,” said Robin Fitzpatrick, president of the Adams Economic Alliance.
“And what is broadband if not connectivity and intersection. This means real change in real people’s lives,” Fitzpatrick said. “What a striking contrast that this announcement about broadband is being made in one of the nation’s most historic locations.”
Numerous local officials attended Casey’s announcement, which was held at the Adams Economic Alliance in Straban Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.