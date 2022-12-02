A multi-county vehicular pursuit ended early Wednesday after a Cumberland Township Police officer deployed tire-piercing spikes on U.S. Route 15.
Devin Stough, 28, of Dillsburg, charged with one felony count each of fleeing police and aggravated assault in addition to other offenses, was held at York County Prison unable to post $100,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Patrolman Josh Goodling deployed the spikes on Route 15 near U.S. Route 30 (York Road), Cumberland Township Police Chief Matt Trostel said.
Authorities were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to a crash on southbound Route 15 about 1.5 miles south of U.S. 30, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at York were notified about 1 a.m. Wednesday that West Manchester Township Police were “involved in a pursuit around the Dover area” and a gray Ford Ranger involved allegedly ran “a red light and almost struck an officer,” according to state police.
About 1:10 a.m., PSP troopers saw a vehicle consistent with the provided description on Glenwood Road and “initiated a traffic stop” at Route 15 in Franklin Township, York County, according to police. The location is just south of Dillsburg.
“Immediately the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated,” police said.
After the pursuit continued on U.S. Route 15 and many surrounding back roads in York, Cumberland, and Adams counties, “the vehicle became immobilized, and the operator was taken into custody,” according to police. The driver, Stough, was identified as the suspect, police said.
In addition to the one felony count each of aggravated assault and fleeing police, Stough was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence, agricultural vandalism, criminal mischief, driving with a suspended license, and possessing drug paraphernalia; and one summary count each of displaying a license plate card improperly, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at unsafe speed, displaying an unauthorized certificate of inspection, failing to wear a seatbelt, not using a turn signal, and failing to obey a stop sign, according to the docket.
Agencies dispatched to the crash were the Barlow and Gettysburg fire companies and Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
The emergency call was complete at 5:12 a.m., according to ACDES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.