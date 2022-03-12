The Adams County Commissioners recognized a retiring pastor and an organization dedicated to land preservation at the start of their meeting Wednesday.
The Rev. John Spangler recently retired from church work in the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area but five years ago, he was a well-known face around Adams County. Spangler worked as executive assistant to the president of Lutheran Theological Seminary, now known as United Lutheran Seminary.
Spangler frequently left Seminary Ridge to interact with the community-at-large, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. He served on the board of several nonprofit organizations, including Lutheran Social Services, SpiriTrust, and DIAKON Social Ministries.
Michael Cooper-White, former seminary president, noted Spangler was instrumental in transforming Schmucker Hall into the Seminary Ridge Museum. Cooper-White, who is also a pilot, referred to his friend as an “air traffic controller” who stayed on top of the project’s many moving parts. Spangler continues to serve on the Seminary Ridge Historic Preservation Foundation.
Spangler also championed many eco-friendly endeavors on the campus, including the installation of geothermal systems and tracking the school’s carbon footprint, said Cooper-White.
Spangler plans to stay in Gettysburg and re-engage with the community.
“I came to Gettysburg as a trailing spouse and found a great opportunity to engage in meaningful work here in this place,” he said. “I was so very fortunate to be able to work with highly trusting colleagues like Michael Cooper-White, and open-minded leaders like you county commissioners themselves, Main Street Gettysburg, borough leaders, and more. They all helped make things move forward, they collaborated and the results were better than we ever could have imagined.”
Spangler, like his former boss Cooper-White, will spend part of his retirement as a Gettysburg Times correspondent.
Members of The Land Conservancy of Adams County are celebrating land preservation this month. The land conservancy works with landowners to purchase easements that perpetually prevent development on a property. The conservancy has preserved 12,200 acres of land since its inception in 1995, said David Salisbury, conservancy president.
“The land conservancy has always been a very energetic organization but with Dave taking the reins, the enthusiasm is much more than it has ever been,” said Phiel, who also serves on the land conservancy board.
Commissioner Jim Martin also commended the organization for its work.
“With each acre you preserve, it just increases the footprint of your legacy,” Martin said.
