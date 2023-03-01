Bermudian Springs High School students will take the audience on a musical journey this weekend when they stage “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Performances are set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the high school auditorium, according to Matt Carlson, music director.
“I think this show is just a big expression of joy,” Carlson said. “It’s a really joyful show.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” offers a unique twist for students because it is completely sung throughout, Carlson said.
“We wanted to challenge these kids musically,” Carlson said, adding there are about two lines in the entire show with the rest sung.
The 62-member cast have “done a really good job with it” with dedication to practicing and putting in the work to make the show the best it can be, said Carlson.
“It is one of the largest productions they have put on here in a very long time,” Andrea Unger, drama director, said.
The musical also includes 12 middle school students performing as a children’s choir, Unger said.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is loosely based on the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, taking the audience through his story, said Unger.
Unger said she thinks the audience will be drawn to Joseph’s 11 brothers and enjoy the narrator who leads the storytelling.
Senior Ryan Durbin, who plays Joseph, said the show has “a lot of high energy” and many songs that are “really fun to sing.”
Durbin said this role has been “a big step up” from other shows in which he has participated.
“As this is all sung through and a lot of dancing, the music doesn’t stop ever,” Durbin said. “You have to keep going through it.”
Sophomore Myka Walker, who portrays the narrator, said this is her first leading part after doing theater for many years.
Her character “is an outsider in the beginning” where she portrays a Sunday school teacher, she said.
“It is full of amazing characters, great scenes, and a lot of great songs,” Walker said.
As a new director for the district, Unger said everyone has been “fantastically welcoming.”
“It has been an incredible team effort. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience at this school. I never met a group of kids that have been so kind and encouraging with each other,” Unger said.
Tickets, $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, are available online at Bermudian.org or by calling 717-528-5127, according to Carlson.
With the bigger cast, Carlson cautioned attendees waiting to purchase tickets at the door.
“It is getting close to selling out all three nights,” Carlson said.
