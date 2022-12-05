Over the last four decades, Bob Megonnell left his mark all over York Springs.
His shoes will be tough to fill.
The veteran community servant resigned from his seat earlier this month on York Springs Borough Council, effective immediately, citing health reasons. He had been serving as council president for a number of years.
“He was a true public servant,” council Vice President Sally Vance said during the board’s monthly business meeting Nov. 16. “We’ll miss his institutional knowledge and passion for the community.”
Megonnell was unable to attend the November meeting, so his resignation letter was read aloud by Secretary Catherine Jonet. The resignation was regrettably accepted by the four-member board.
“I have been grateful for the opportunity to serve on the borough council for many, many years,” Jonet read. “I wish the York Springs Borough Council continued success in the future. It has been my pleasure to serve you as president.”
According to officials, Megonnell started working for the local treatment plant in 1975 and retired after 25 years. Subsequently, he started serving on the borough council in 2004, before initially stepping away in 2009.
But as is the case in many small towns, Megonnell came back for another run shortly thereafter, and was selected as council president by his peers in 2015.
Megonnell had been simultaneously serving on the York Springs Municipal Authority, but also resigned from that post.
“Bob Megonnell’s longtime service to York Springs Borough Council illustrates the sense of community service that is displayed in our municipalities by residents all over Adams County,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said in a statement.
“Our forefathers, in making Pennsylvania a Commonwealth, meant for local government to be strong and relevant in decision-making,” said Phiel. “These borough and township officials – such as Bob – are truly public servants, and we cannot thank them enough for rolling up their sleeves and doing what it takes to make each of our boroughs and townships function effectively.”
The vacancy was advertised in the Times, and council has 30 days to fill the seat. One former council member has already expressed interest in the vacancy.
Alex J. Hartzell, whose four-year term ended in 2021, told council members Nov. 16 he would like to rejoin them. He did not seek re-election when his term expired.
“I think’s it’s important to be involved in public service,” said the 31-year-old Hartzell. “I kind of miss it.”
The last year of Megonnell’s term is 2023, so the appointee would serve through that time. An appointment could occur during the borough’s regularly-scheduled business meeting Dec. 20.
Even though Megonnell resigned in November, the council did not reorganize its leadership. Vance presided over the most recent meeting in her capacity as vice president.
