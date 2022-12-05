yor springs

York Springs Borough Council President Bob Megonnell, seated at right, irecently resigned from the council after many years. Show with him are Councilman Jamie Griffie, from left, seated, and Megonnell; standing, Councilman Doug Deibler, Mayor Nina Tipler, Council Vice President Sally Vance, and Councilman Ike Williams. (Submitted Photo)

Over the last four decades, Bob Megonnell left his mark all over York Springs.

His shoes will be tough to fill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.