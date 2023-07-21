A local business venture is taking people back to simpler times when children played with rocks, sticks, and other tidbits of nature.
However, this business’s sticks are much bigger and heavier.
Highland Games Academy Scotland LLC teaches people or groups of a broad age range and all genders how to engage in traditional heavy Highland Games events, according to owner Aaron Zipp.
One of the events entails tossing a caber, where individuals must throw a log end over end, so it lands at a 12 o’clock position, Zipp said.
“You have to run with it to build momentum,” said Zipp. “That’s the iconic event.”
Bringing the Scottish heritage to Adams County, Zipp and his wife, Sarah, know the training it entails to compete since they are amateur Highland Games athletes.
“Never before have I seen a festival where so many facets of a culture are on display,” Zipp said of the experience, noting a wide range of competitions from dance to wrestling.
Zipp started training in the United States in “a very large underground amateur Highland Games scene.”
“Most people wanted to do something fun with their strength,” Zipp said.
Described as “a real community,” Zipp said they formed relationships with competitors throughout the day and helped one another with tips to improve.
“It’s not a cutthroat environment,” Zipp said. “We wanted to improve and win on our own merits.”
Highland Games Academy offers training and team building for school groups, birthday parties, corporate businesses, sports teams, and more.
“It’s really for anybody,” Zipp said. “Parents love it because it gets kids out of the house and is great for self-confidence.”
After working with autism groups, Zipp learned of the positive impact on participants from teachers and paraprofessionals.
During the training, Zipp takes individuals on a deep dive into the mechanics of the activity. For instance, everyone starts with small sticks to learn the physics behind the movements of the caber toss, Zipp said. Picking up the caber in the first place and running with it is difficult, according to Zipp.
“I break it down to timing, weight, and height,” Zipp said.
The business, formalized in December 2022, is still “brand new” to the area.
Zipp ran this business in Amsterdam for three years and five years in Scotland, so he’s operated Highland Games Academy now in three countries.
“After living all over the world, this is our favorite place,” Zipp said.
Zipp’s family moved to the area after his wife became a professor at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland. The family visited surrounding towns and took tours of area schools, Zipp said.
“We had a group consensus that Gettysburg was the place for us. It’s just so welcoming. We’ve always lived in tourist areas,” he said.
Highland Games Academy will be at the Adams County Farmers Market on Saturday at the Gettysburg Rec Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit highlandgamesacademy.com.
