Cindy Keeney has dedicated more than two decades of her life as an advocate for victims of crime.
Keeney retires May 2, from her position as director of the Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program. She has assisted thousands of victims of crime ranging from smaller theft cases to serious offenses such as homicides.
Her office sees approximately 1,500 victims of crime a year.
“I am honored and blessed to have been in this position for 25 years. I have loved it. It is a very rewarding position,” Keeney said. “I am sure I will miss helping people.”
She has been there for many in the Adams County community during the worst times of their lives. Keeney has accompanied crime victims through their court proceedings, offering comfort in ways like having a tissue box on hand.
“No person in Adams County has done more to champion the cause of victims’ rights and establish and improve services for victims than Cindy Keeney,” Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said. “We are extremely fortunate to have reaped the benefits of her hard work, intellect, and personality for more than two decades. While I wish her well in her retirement, we are certainly going to miss her in the criminal justice system.”
The Adams County Victim Witness Assistance Program seeks to assist victims with the physical, emotional, and financial impacts of crime.
Keeney said she learned Adams County is not immune to crime, despite being a rural area.
“I don’t think people realize how many cases we have here,” Keeney said.
The Adams County Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing April 24-30 as National Crime Victims Week, which Keeney and her staff accepted at last week’s meeting.
Keeney believes victims of crime will be well-served by incoming director Samantha Hoffman. Hoffman, like Keeney, worked as an advocate for 10 years before her promotion.
“I am excited for her. I definitely think she has everything it takes,” Keeney said.
Keeney believes the county better serves victims than it did 25 years ago. She cited the founding of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. The center brings together representatives from many different disciplines — law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and victim advocacy — to conduct joint forensic interviews and make team decisions about the investigation, treatment, management and prosecution of child abuse cases. The center’s founding in the mid-2000s was a collaborative effort among several agencies. Keeney currently sits on its board of directors.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel lauded Keeney’s accessibility to victims. Phiel recalled Keeney and her staff assisting more than 1,200 victims in 2016 who were affected when the then-owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens spent money customers paid him for pre-planned burials.
“Your contribution to this community is outstanding and you can walk away being very proud of that,” Phiel said.
Commissioner Marty Qually cited Keeney’s professional demeanor.
“You are not there during the warm and fuzzy times, you get people during the rough times,” he said.
Commissioner Jim Martin credited Keeney for doing a tough job for so long.
“It takes the right person to do that job and you were the right person,” Martin said.
Keeney will remain an active, and visible, member of the Adams County community. She and her husband, George, own and operate Mansion House 1757 in Fairfield.
Alex Hayes contributed to this article. Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.