Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 2:02 am
It took two tries, but the New Oxford Borough Council hiked quarterly trash collection bills from $47 to $69 effective Jan. 1.
An initial motion to that effect died for lack of a second during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“It’s too much of an increase,” Vice President John Griffie contended.
The increase is “a lot,” member Amanda Sipe agreed.
Member Linda Kane asked whether the borough could ask Neiderer Sanitation of New Oxford to “do better” on price.
It was too late for such a maneuver, said the council’s attorney, Harold Eastman. The council last month awarded the contract based on Neiderer’s bid of $258 annually per customer.
Left undecided last month was how much would be added to cover the borough’s administrative costs, such as mailing bills. Members agreed last month to add $4.50 per customer, resulting in the $69 figure included in the motion made Tuesday by member Matthew Johnson.
The figure seems “high for now” but “as prices keep going up,” it may not be by the time the contract ends, Johnson said. It runs for three years, with an option to renew for a fourth.
An audience member suggested setting a lower rate now and revisiting the amount annually, but Mayor James Eisenhart II said he would “rather bite the bullet and do it.”
Johnson said he did not like the increase, which he himself would have to pay like anyone else, but repeated the motion, which Kane seconded.
During a roll call, Sipe cast the lone “no” vote. Other members expressed surprise at Griffie’s “yes” vote. He said later he had meant to vote against the measure.
Sipes asked whether online payment of bills might reduce administrative costs. Borough Secretary/Treasurer Tania Kepner said she has been looking into the matter, but cautioned that credit-card companies typically charge a 3-percent fee per transaction, and she would still have to print and mail out bills.
Under the contract, Neiderer is to continue to provide pickup of five bags and one large household item per week, plus Christmas tree collection, and semi-annual collection of electronic items.
Curbside recycling is not mandatory in New Oxford and is not included in the contract.
