A man was convicted Monday of failing to obtain a special event permit for a March 5 pro-Ukraine vigil on Lincoln Square in Gettysburg.
Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey found Matthew Anselmi, 34, of Gettysburg, guilty and imposed a $1 fine plus costs, which Harvey estimated would total $96. The borough’s special events ordinance would have permitted a fine of up to $600 plus costs.
Anselmi, who represented himself during the summary magisterial hearing, argued he was a participant who merely posted information on Facebook. He said the idea for the event did not originate with him and questioned why others listed on Facebook as event cosponsors were not charged.
He claimed he was the victim of “selective” enforcement because of his involvement in Black Lives Matter protests on the square in 2020. He claimed the borough did not require him to obtain permits at that time, effectively setting a “precedent.”
Anselmi said he created the Facebook page for the event. He said he has handled Facebook aspects of other events and claimed organizers are “afraid” for their names to appear online if their events run “counter to the chief’s politics,” referring to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny. Such concerns are also why Anselmi called no witnesses, he said.
Glenny, who presented the prosecution’s case, said the charge had “nothing to do with the message” of the event. There is no permit fee for a First Amendment event like that on March 5, he said. Despite no cost for the permit, one is still required.
When Anselmi called Glenny as a witness, the chief said the borough’s sole interest in requiring permits is to ensure “public safety” through planning prior to events.
The decision to file a charge in the case resulted from a “new administration,” Glenny said.
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing, who succeeded former Mayor Ted Streeter in January, testified she supports First Amendment rights “completely, but there is also something called fairness.” She said ordinances should be enforced “across the board” and she will not “tolerate” selective enforcement. By state law, the mayor oversees the police department.
Frealing and the borough’s attorney, Harold Eastman, were both consulted before the charge was filed, Glenny said.
Borough Management Assistant Karen Mesher, who issues permits, testified Frealing asked her to phone Anselmi to say a permit was needed, and she tried “several times,” but there was no response to her message.
Anselmi asked Mesher if she tried to contact anyone else listed on the Facebook event page.
She testified she also called Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually, who claimed he was only a speaker, not an organizer.
Glenny also cited a March 7 story in the Gettysburg Times which read in part: “The event’s primary organizer, Matt Anselmi, said he felt ‘blessed’ to help put together the rally.” Anselmi said “primary organizer” was the reporter’s characterization. The phrase was not a direct quote from Anselmi.
Glenny also called two borough police officers to testify. Douglas Fishel said some 200 people attended the vigil. The ordinance reads a permit is needed if 30 or more are present. Dennis Bevenour testified he had seen Facebook posts relating to the event, including one on Anselmi’s page using the word “I” in regard to preparing for the event.
“My stance is this was not a Matt Anselmi production,” Anselmi said.
The borough presented “nothing beyond the shadow a doubt” showing he was the event’s organizer, Anselmi said.
People were communicating via an email chain about the possibility of a pro-Ukraine event in the wake of Russia’s invasion, said Anselmi, claiming he merely offered them his Facebook expertise.
The vigil had wide support, and the borough’s prosecution of him “puts a stain on something that was really good for our town,” Anselmi said.
The prosecution had met the required “burden of proof,” Glenny charged.
Harvey ruled Anselmi met the definition of a “sponsor” in the borough’s special events ordinance, as someone “who initiates, organizes, promotes, permits, conducts, or causes to be advertised a special event.”
As to Anselmi’s allegation of selective enforcement, Harvey said the mayor had stated she wanted the ordinance to be enforced for everyone.
“It’s about compliance,” Harvey said.
Anselmi can appeal within 30 days to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas.
As to any First Amendment concerns, Harvey said he as a magisterial district judge cannot set legal precedents.
Court records list the charge as “non-traffic,” rather than a more serious “criminal” case.
Several people attended the trial to offer moral support to Anselmi.
One of them, Martin Otto-Zimman, senior director of continuing education at the United Lutheran Seminary, said after the trial he would have testified as a character witness as “Matt’s heart is in the right place.”
Otto-Zimman also said many people in the community would be willing to help Anselmi pay the fine and costs.
