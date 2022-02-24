While the deadline for filing 2021 taxes is still more than six weeks away, local agencies offering free tax help are almost fully booked.
For the 15th year, local area individuals or couples who earned $58,000 or less can receive free federal, state and local tax preparation help from the Volunteer Income Tax Coalition (VITA).
But Jamie Lezee of United Way, said only a few appointments remain available before the mid-April deadline.
The agency expects to help about 250 people, Lezee said. Eligible taxpayers can call United Way at 717-334-5809.
Trained volunteers will continue offering help beyond April for people who may qualify for rent or property tax rebates, Lezee said.
The demand for assistance is equally high at the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA), which offers tax preparation assistance for seniors 60 and older.
ACOFA’s director for community services, Linda Thompson, said a few appointments remain available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in April. Call ACOFA at 717-334-9296 to schedule.
Thompson praised the volunteers, who “do a great job.” Some give more hours than expected to help clients, she said.
Some local professional tax preparers indicate they too are booked up sooner than usual.
Who must file?
Single people under age 65 who earned $12,550 or more must file a return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). People 65 and older can earn $14,250 before a return must be filed. These amounts roughly double for married couples filing joint returns.
A host of other situations trigger the requirement to file a return, including net self-employment income of at least $400, or receiving health savings account distributions.
Many taxpayers not required to file a return will receive a refund if they do.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, the average refund in 2020 was $2,500 and last year’s rose to $2,800.
Getting organized
Whether you are a do-it-yourself tax filer or put things in the hands of an adviser, preparation is required to start the process.
Be sure to have W2s, 1099s, 1098s and other forms provided by employers, banks and sources of income ready beforehand.
Federal and state forms are available at local libraries and some community agencies.
Computer-savvy taxpayers can get federal, state and local forms online, some of which are fillable to make things easier. Key websites for local do-it-yourself filers are www.irs.gov, www.revenue.pa.gov, and www.yatb.com.
If you use a commercial program, be sure to download the updates that include last-minute tax law changes and correct glitches in the program.
2021 highlights
The annual IRS guide for individual taxes includes a helpful “What’s New” page. The guide also emphasizes e-filing, assuring taxpayers, “It’s the fastest way to get your refund.”
The first item in “What’s New” is a reminder that last year’s filing extension is not being repeated this year. Returns for 2021 must be filed by April 18, since April 15 is a holiday in Washington, D.C.
For filers who do not itemize deductions, the standard deduction has increased to $12,550 for single taxpayers or those filing separately, and $25,100 for married couples filing jointly.
Non-itemizers who made charitable donations benefit from another provision, with $300 allowed for an individual or double that amount for married joint filers.
Some exemptions and credits are allowed for income received through COVID-19 relief programs.
On the IRS website, Commissioner Chuck Rettig urges taxpayers “to take special care this year due to several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021.”
“They should file electronically with direct deposit if at all possible; filing a paper tax return this year means an extended refund delay,” Rettig says.
Public announcements by the IRS also caution against a growing number of scams during tax season.
Taxpayers are reminded the IRS does not make payment demands by telephone or initiate contact by email, texting or social media channels.
